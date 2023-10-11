Smoke and Thunder in the Dahira Showdown

Smoke plumes and shell sounds documented the intensity of clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli occupation on the Dahira Al-Bustan Yarin Axis on Wednesday Afternoon.



The spark of the confrontation and shelling began when Hezbollah launched missiles directly from Dahira against the Israeli Jarday site, hitting it directly and causing several casualties among Israelis, including fatalities and injuries.



As the occupation forces retaliated, the battle lasted for about an hour.



Entry into Dahira, accompanied by the sound of reconnaissance aircraft after the cessation of the clashes, reveals direct damage to several houses.



The shells created significant gaps in the targeted houses' rooms; even the mosque and its minaret were not spared from their effects.



According to its statement, Hezbollah's operation came in decisive response to the shelling of one of its sites and the martyrdom of three members on Monday.



On that day, the party responded in a preliminary form to some sites. The Israeli vehicle shelling off Maroun al-Ras does not seem to have been sufficient, leading to the Dahira operation.



