Media blackout and missile fire: Israel's war footing under pressure

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The ballistic missile launched Friday morning disrupted Israeli assessments following a calm night in the south and center after an unusually intense day of strikes—meanwhile, drones launched from Iran unsettled residents in the north, the Golan Heights, and Haifa.



Despite military efforts—which officials said included intercepting three similar missiles—the missile struck, causing destruction to buildings, commercial centers, and Microsoft offices and disabling a train station.



At the same time, military censors tightened restrictions on the media, prohibiting the publication of any details related to targeted military and strategic sites. Reports conflicted over the intended targets of the Iranian missiles.



Debate intensified after an Israeli official stated that Iran was heavily focused on hitting military and sensitive targets. His remarks drew widespread backlash and were later shortened on news websites.



One week into the war, Israel faced mounting internal rifts Friday, as contradictions between security officials, military leaders, and experts grew sharper.



While warnings emphasized Israel’s inability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program and the growing risks to Israeli civilians, it was revealed that the military had begun rationing the use of its missile defense systems amid concerns it could deplete its stock before Iran exhausts its ballistic arsenal.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has kept the war front open.



Amid the conflict, Israel’s Tax Authority said it is processing 30,735 damage compensation claims filed by civilians. Damage to military and strategic sites, however, remains classified.