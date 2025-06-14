Beirut Airport reopens airspace: Will the skies stay open?

14-06-2025 | 13:12
Beirut Airport reopens airspace: Will the skies stay open?
2min
Beirut Airport reopens airspace: Will the skies stay open?

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanon's main gateway to the world is nearly shut down. 

What was once a bustling arrivals hall filled with thousands of daily travelers now stands deserted, with the usual crowds at the arrivals level shifting instead to the departures floor.

Many Lebanese and foreign passengers have been affected by the disruption.

At Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport, frustration was palpable, especially amid the chaos that erupted on the departures floor after the Public Works and Transport Ministry, in coordination with the Directorate of Civil Aviation, announced the reopening of Lebanese airspace at 10 a.m. on Saturday. 

Following this announcement, Middle East Airlines (MEA) rescheduled its flights according to the new timing.

Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny visited the airport to inspect the final logistical arrangements amid widespread disorder, emphasizing that passenger safety remains the top priority.

Although MEA has resumed flights, most other carriers have yet to establish new schedules for their canceled flights, with their resumption closely tied to regional developments. 

According to LBCI sources, the possibility of reclosing Lebanese airspace remains on the table should rocket fire resume.

Blackout and blowback: Inside the first day of Iran-Israel war
Flight 'chaos' in the Middle East: Israel's strikes on Iran grounds thousands amid growing uncertainty
