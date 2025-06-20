Once 'forgotten,' Diego Garcia island steps out of the shadows as US eyes Iran strike

20-06-2025 | 13:01
Once &#39;forgotten,&#39; Diego Garcia island steps out of the shadows as US eyes Iran strike
2min
Once 'forgotten,' Diego Garcia island steps out of the shadows as US eyes Iran strike

Report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The remote island of Diego Garcia has suddenly drawn global attention with the outbreak of the Israeli-Iranian war. Once a little-known U.S. military outpost in the Indian Ocean, it is now at the center of strategic discussions. Why?

It was once part of the British colony of Mauritius and inhabited by a mix of workers from Africa, Madagascar, and India, known as the Chagossians. 

In the 1960s, Britain forcibly separated it from Mauritius and leased it to the United States, which turned it into a strategic base after expelling the island’s original residents by force.

What brought renewed attention to the island was satellite imagery from April 2025 showing the presence of six U.S. B-2 Spirit bombers on its runway—about one-third of the U.S. fleet of these intercontinental strike aircraft.

And here lies the heart of the story.

Since the beginning of the Israeli-Iranian war, there has been growing speculation about a possible strike on Iran’s Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant. But such a strike would require U.S. support, as the site is heavily fortified and would need GBU-57 bunker-busting bombs—munitions that only the B-2 can carry.

So, is the U.S. preparing to strike Fordow from this island? According to analysts, that would be a strategically ideal option. Why? Because of its safe distance from Iranian strike capabilities.

These bombers can take off securely from Diego Garcia without facing any attack, as the location is beyond the reach of Iranian weapons and largely unmonitored.

They could fly across the Indian Ocean toward Iran’s southern coast—roughly 4,800 kilometers away—without entering the airspace of any of Iran’s allies, reducing the risk of interception.

Diego Garcia is a remote base, but it has long played a significant role in major conflicts. Could it now become a key player in this war?

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Iran

United States

Diego Garcia

Israel

Two weeks, one choice: Can diplomacy stop a US-Iran clash?
Beirut Port overhaul: Lebanon adopts advanced scanning tech to fight smuggling
LBCI Previous

