Presidency Crisis in Lebanon: Exploring Options

On January 10, the army commander will be retired, and thus, we face the danger of a vacuum in this position, especially since there is no Chief of Staff to assume the responsibilities of the army commander under the Defense Law.



- Question: What are the proposed solutions?



Extension is an option, but it is a choice not favored by the Cabinet. The Free Patriotic Movement claims that extension attempts have political motives related to the presidency.



As for Hezbollah, it argues that if the extension was not applied to the Director-General of General Security, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, it should not be applied to the army commander.



- Question: If the extension for the army commander does not pass in the Cabinet, could it pass in Parliament?



There are forces supportive of the extension, such as the Lebanese Forces, which proposed a law to raise the retirement age from 60 to 61 on the condition that this proposal be the only item on the agenda of any session.



- Question: Will Berri accept that?



Berri favors maintaining the military institution but will not accept the condition set by the Lebanese Forces, which was a promise from Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati that the matter is on the path to resolution.



- Question: What if the proposed options are not accepted?



There is an option to postpone the retirement, which Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati is considering, and if possible, it could be decided in the Cabinet. However, this matter is difficult as some consider it an extension and will not accept it.



The third option is to appoint a Chief of Staff. Everyone wants the appointment, but, for example, the Free Patriotic Movement demands that the appointment not be limited to the Druze Chief of Staff but also includes the Shiite Director of Army Intelligence and the Orthodox Inspector General. The decisive word in this process should belong to Caretaker Minister of Defense Maurice Slim.



MP Wael Abou Faour discussed all these scenarios with Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati.



- Question: What could happen if all these options fail?

Caretaker Minister of Defense Maurice Slim would have the authority to assign the highest-ranking and most senior officer to lead the army, a member of the Military Council, Major General Pierre Saab, based on Article 39 of the Defense Law related to the right of command for officers.



However, some believe that this article pertains to the right of command in the field and does not authorize him to lead the army.



