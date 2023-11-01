News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Presidency Crisis in Lebanon: Exploring Options
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-01 | 12:33
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Presidency Crisis in Lebanon: Exploring Options
On January 10, the army commander will be retired, and thus, we face the danger of a vacuum in this position, especially since there is no Chief of Staff to assume the responsibilities of the army commander under the Defense Law.
-
Question: What are the proposed solutions?
Extension is an option, but it is a choice not favored by the Cabinet. The Free Patriotic Movement claims that extension attempts have political motives related to the presidency.
As for Hezbollah, it argues that if the extension was not applied to the Director-General of General Security, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, it should not be applied to the army commander.
-
Question: If the extension for the army commander does not pass in the Cabinet, could it pass in Parliament?
There are forces supportive of the extension, such as the Lebanese Forces, which proposed a law to raise the retirement age from 60 to 61 on the condition that this proposal be the only item on the agenda of any session.
-
Question: Will Berri accept that?
Berri favors maintaining the military institution but will not accept the condition set by the Lebanese Forces, which was a promise from Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati that the matter is on the path to resolution.
-
Question: What if the proposed options are not accepted?
There is an option to postpone the retirement, which Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati is considering, and if possible, it could be decided in the Cabinet. However, this matter is difficult as some consider it an extension and will not accept it.
The third option is to appoint a Chief of Staff. Everyone wants the appointment, but, for example, the Free Patriotic Movement demands that the appointment not be limited to the Druze Chief of Staff but also includes the Shiite Director of Army Intelligence and the Orthodox Inspector General. The decisive word in this process should belong to Caretaker Minister of Defense Maurice Slim.
MP Wael Abou Faour discussed all these scenarios with Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati.
-
Question: What could happen if all these options fail?
Caretaker Minister of Defense Maurice Slim would have the authority to assign the highest-ranking and most senior officer to lead the army, a member of the Military Council, Major General Pierre Saab, based on Article 39 of the Defense Law related to the right of command for officers.
However, some believe that this article pertains to the right of command in the field and does not authorize him to lead the army.
News Bulletin Reports
Presidency
Crisis
Lebanon
Next
The Tunnel War: Israel's Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Beyond
Egypt's stand against Gaza relocation: Will it hold?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:38
One year without a president: Lebanon's ongoing crisis of governance
Press Highlights
01:38
One year without a president: Lebanon's ongoing crisis of governance
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-30
Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-30
Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-29
Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'
Press Highlights
2023-10-29
Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-06
Snowballing crisis: Syrian refugees and Lebanon's struggle
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-06
Snowballing crisis: Syrian refugees and Lebanon's struggle
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Arab Leaders Convene Amidst Ongoing Israeli Offensive on Gaza: Seeking a Unified Stance
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Arab Leaders Convene Amidst Ongoing Israeli Offensive on Gaza: Seeking a Unified Stance
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:51
Israel Faces Escalation: How Will It Respond to Houthi Attacks?
News Bulletin Reports
10:51
Israel Faces Escalation: How Will It Respond to Houthi Attacks?
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Intense Fronts and Strategic Advances: A Comprehensive Overview of the Gaza War Theatre
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Intense Fronts and Strategic Advances: A Comprehensive Overview of the Gaza War Theatre
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:48
The Tunnel War: Israel's Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Beyond
News Bulletin Reports
08:48
The Tunnel War: Israel's Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Beyond
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:17
Israeli Defense Minister says Hamas has two choices: "Either death or unconditional surrender"
World News
14:17
Israeli Defense Minister says Hamas has two choices: "Either death or unconditional surrender"
0
Middle East News
10:32
New Israeli airstrike target Jabalia refugee camp
Middle East News
10:32
New Israeli airstrike target Jabalia refugee camp
0
Lebanon News
08:03
Islamic Resistance mourns martyr scout from Yater, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:03
Islamic Resistance mourns martyr scout from Yater, southern Lebanon
0
Middle East News
05:47
Al Jazeera: Iran leader calls on Muslim nations to cease exports to Israel
Middle East News
05:47
Al Jazeera: Iran leader calls on Muslim nations to cease exports to Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:36
Map reveals impact of Israeli phosphorus bombs in southern Lebanon: Photo
Lebanon News
09:36
Map reveals impact of Israeli phosphorus bombs in southern Lebanon: Photo
2
Press Highlights
02:50
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
Press Highlights
02:50
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
3
Lebanon News
08:50
Tensions rise as Israeli army targets Blida and Aitaroun with artillery
Lebanon News
08:50
Tensions rise as Israeli army targets Blida and Aitaroun with artillery
4
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression, addresses presidential vacancy impact
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression, addresses presidential vacancy impact
5
Middle East News
07:08
The Israeli army drops flyers in Gaza warning that the moment of invasion is 'imminent'
Middle East News
07:08
The Israeli army drops flyers in Gaza warning that the moment of invasion is 'imminent'
6
Lebanon News
06:13
Jordan advises citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon amid regional concerns
Lebanon News
06:13
Jordan advises citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon amid regional concerns
7
Middle East News
03:33
Al Arabiya: Israel deploys missile boats in Red Sea as regional tensions amid Gaza war surge
Middle East News
03:33
Al Arabiya: Israel deploys missile boats in Red Sea as regional tensions amid Gaza war surge
8
Middle East News
05:47
Al Jazeera: Iran leader calls on Muslim nations to cease exports to Israel
Middle East News
05:47
Al Jazeera: Iran leader calls on Muslim nations to cease exports to Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More