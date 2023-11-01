Presidency Crisis in Lebanon: Exploring Options

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-01 | 12:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Presidency Crisis in Lebanon: Exploring Options
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Presidency Crisis in Lebanon: Exploring Options

On January 10, the army commander will be retired, and thus, we face the danger of a vacuum in this position, especially since there is no Chief of Staff to assume the responsibilities of the army commander under the Defense Law.

- Question: What are the proposed solutions?

Extension is an option, but it is a choice not favored by the Cabinet. The Free Patriotic Movement claims that extension attempts have political motives related to the presidency.

As for Hezbollah, it argues that if the extension was not applied to the Director-General of General Security, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, it should not be applied to the army commander.

- Question: If the extension for the army commander does not pass in the Cabinet, could it pass in Parliament?

There are forces supportive of the extension, such as the Lebanese Forces, which proposed a law to raise the retirement age from 60 to 61 on the condition that this proposal be the only item on the agenda of any session.

- Question: Will Berri accept that?

Berri favors maintaining the military institution but will not accept the condition set by the Lebanese Forces, which was a promise from Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati that the matter is on the path to resolution.

- Question: What if the proposed options are not accepted?

There is an option to postpone the retirement, which Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati is considering, and if possible, it could be decided in the Cabinet. However, this matter is difficult as some consider it an extension and will not accept it.

The third option is to appoint a Chief of Staff. Everyone wants the appointment, but, for example, the Free Patriotic Movement demands that the appointment not be limited to the Druze Chief of Staff but also includes the Shiite Director of Army Intelligence and the Orthodox Inspector General. The decisive word in this process should belong to Caretaker Minister of Defense Maurice Slim.

MP Wael Abou Faour discussed all these scenarios with Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati.

- Question: What could happen if all these options fail?
Caretaker Minister of Defense Maurice Slim would have the authority to assign the highest-ranking and most senior officer to lead the army, a member of the Military Council, Major General Pierre Saab, based on Article 39 of the Defense Law related to the right of command for officers.

However, some believe that this article pertains to the right of command in the field and does not authorize him to lead the army.

News Bulletin Reports

Presidency

Crisis

Lebanon

LBCI Next
The Tunnel War: Israel's Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Beyond
Egypt's stand against Gaza relocation: Will it hold?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

One year without a president: Lebanon's ongoing crisis of governance

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-30

Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-29

Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-06

Snowballing crisis: Syrian refugees and Lebanon's struggle

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Arab Leaders Convene Amidst Ongoing Israeli Offensive on Gaza: Seeking a Unified Stance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:51

Israel Faces Escalation: How Will It Respond to Houthi Attacks?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Intense Fronts and Strategic Advances: A Comprehensive Overview of the Gaza War Theatre

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:48

The Tunnel War: Israel's Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Beyond

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:17

Israeli Defense Minister says Hamas has two choices: "Either death or unconditional surrender"

LBCI
Middle East News
10:32

New Israeli airstrike target Jabalia refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Islamic Resistance mourns martyr scout from Yater, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:47

Al Jazeera: Iran leader calls on Muslim nations to cease exports to Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Map reveals impact of Israeli phosphorus bombs in southern Lebanon: Photo

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:50

Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Tensions rise as Israeli army targets Blida and Aitaroun with artillery

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression, addresses presidential vacancy impact

LBCI
Middle East News
07:08

The Israeli army drops flyers in Gaza warning that the moment of invasion is 'imminent'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Jordan advises citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon amid regional concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
03:33

Al Arabiya: Israel deploys missile boats in Red Sea as regional tensions amid Gaza war surge

LBCI
Middle East News
05:47

Al Jazeera: Iran leader calls on Muslim nations to cease exports to Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More