A new era in UAE-Lebanon relations: Diplomatic reset and economic cooperation ahead

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



A notable shift has occurred in the trajectory of bilateral relations between Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates, marked by the first official visit of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to Abu Dhabi.



During the visit, President Aoun held a summit with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



The talks were described as "extremely positive" and focused on enhancing cooperation across various sectors.



One of the most significant outcomes of the summit was the UAE's announcement that it would lift the travel ban on its citizens visiting Lebanon—a restriction that had been in place for several years.



The ban is expected to be officially lifted in the coming days, following the completion of logistical and technical measures to implement the political decision.



Observers see this move as a signal of confidence in the beginning of a new phase of political and security stability in Lebanon, reinforced by Beirut's commitment to implementing measures that ensure the safety of both visitors and residents.



According to information obtained by LBCI, the UAE will soon appoint an ambassador to Lebanon.



A joint statement issued after the talks confirmed that the UAE would share its successful experiences in improving government performance and institutional excellence. A joint Emirati-Lebanese Business Council will also be established.



The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development will also send a delegation to Lebanon to explore and assess opportunities for joint development projects.



President Aoun's visit to the UAE is seen as the beginning of a new era in bilateral relations and may signal the start of Lebanon's re-engagement with the Arab world—particularly the Gulf—and its efforts to restore regional and international confidence.