Emergency response: Lebanese medical community undergoes training in case of war
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-17 | 12:48
Emergency response: Lebanese medical community undergoes training in case of war
Amid tragic circumstances, hospitals in Gaza play a crucial role in addressing the aftermath of war.
How prepared are Lebanon's hospitals amid evolving developments in the south? Is the medical body ready to face any reasonable war scenario?
In times of disaster, everyone responds to the call—doctors, nurses, and even medical students. Medical students must prepare and undergo training workshops to learn how to respond during disasters.
Five stations were set up for students, each receiving detailed explanations from specialized doctors about various medical cases. Practical applications followed these explanations.
Many students from different universities and disciplines experienced fieldwork for the first time.
Thus, the primary goal of this training is to ensure that the entire medical body is ready to face any disaster. The hope is that they will not have to apply what they have learned due to any security developments, but if they do, these students will be well-prepared.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Emergency
Response
Lebanese
Medical
Community
Training
Case
War
Next
Escalations in the West Bank: Settler threats and Palestinian resistance
Prisoner exchange deal: Israel's conditions intensify challenges in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-26
Lebanon News
2023-10-26
0
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Middle East News
2023-11-15
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-14
Press Highlights
2023-11-14
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-03
Lebanon News
2023-11-03
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-03
Lebanon News
2023-08-03
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-25
Lebanon News
2023-10-25
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-10
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-10
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Sports News
2023-08-31
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
Sports News
2023-08-29
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
1
Lebanon News
10:04
Lebanon News
10:04
2
Lebanon Economy
07:38
Lebanon Economy
07:38
3
Lebanon News
10:02
Lebanon News
10:02
4
Lebanon News
12:59
Lebanon News
12:59
5
Lebanon News
05:09
Lebanon News
05:09
6
Lebanon News
04:19
Lebanon News
04:19
7
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon News
08:43
8
Lebanon News
04:43
Lebanon News
04:43
