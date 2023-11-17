Emergency response: Lebanese medical community undergoes training in case of war

2023-11-17 | 12:48
Emergency response: Lebanese medical community undergoes training in case of war
0min
Emergency response: Lebanese medical community undergoes training in case of war

Amid tragic circumstances, hospitals in Gaza play a crucial role in addressing the aftermath of war.

How prepared are Lebanon's hospitals amid evolving developments in the south? Is the medical body ready to face any reasonable war scenario?

In times of disaster, everyone responds to the call—doctors, nurses, and even medical students. Medical students must prepare and undergo training workshops to learn how to respond during disasters.

Five stations were set up for students, each receiving detailed explanations from specialized doctors about various medical cases. Practical applications followed these explanations.

Many students from different universities and disciplines experienced fieldwork for the first time.

Thus, the primary goal of this training is to ensure that the entire medical body is ready to face any disaster. The hope is that they will not have to apply what they have learned due to any security developments, but if they do, these students will be well-prepared.

