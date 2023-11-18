The fuel that arrived in its first shipment to the Gaza Strip ignited internal Israeli conflicts after the decision to allow its passage was confined to the mini-war cabinet, contrary to the government's previous decision not to supply Gaza with fuel.



However, Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that the decision was made with the approval of the Shin Bet (The Israel Security Agency) and the security apparatus, even though it was a result of pressure exerted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on War Cabinet member Benny Gantz in a pre-cabinet meeting conversation.



With the issuance of the decision, the Israeli security apparatus called for a statement explaining the US pressures.



Thus, National Security Council chairman Tzachi Hanegbi was forced to clarify the decision, arguing that the lack of fuel could help spread diseases to the army forces in Gaza.



These justifications did not convince the opposition, who considered the fuel to be 'oxygen' for Hamas.



The rejection was also reflected within the government, prompting Netanyahu to call an expanded cabinet meeting on Saturday night to present the background of the incident.



Additionally, they will discuss in the meeting the demand of the Finance Minister for a reshuffle of the mini-war cabinet, a demand criticized by supporters of the decision who warned of the repercussions of escalating disputes with Washington.



Meanwhile, the army continued to market its operations in the Gaza Strip.



The families of the hostages held a march and reached Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem, demanding the immediate release of all hostages.



Consequently, the army and the war media apparatus emphasized that escalating bombings and killings in the Strip would pressure Hamas to release the hostages.



They added, "Without that, a comprehensive deal would not succeed."



This stance still constitutes deep-seated disagreements, putting Israel in a position where it must either decide to continue the war or succumb to public and American pressure to end the war soon and release all hostages.