Assault on healing spaces: Israeli forces target hospitals across Gaza

Following the evacuation of Al-Shifa Hospital under heavy gunfire, the Indonesian Hospital now faces direct Israeli targeting after being besieged for several days.



In addition to the Indonesian Hospital in the Sheikh Zayed area, the military operations are affecting Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia and Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia, both located in the northern Gaza Strip.



In the courtyard of Kamal Adwan Hospital, scenes were captured showing the bodies of martyrs and wounded piled up after the building was subjected to a fiery attack.



Meanwhile, at Al-Awda Hospital, the hospital director announced a complete evacuation decision after Israeli forces targeted the surgery department, resulting in the martyrdom of three of its doctors.



Simultaneously, the World Health Organization has expressed its intention to assist in the evacuation of three hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip.



From the northern to the southern part of the Strip, where more than 110 martyrs were buried in a mass grave in Khan Yunis, the Israeli occupation forces had withdrawn their bodies after raiding Al-Shifa Hospital, where they were also buried in a mass grave.