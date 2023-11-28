Fourth phase: More prisoners released as ceasefire extends in Gaza

2023-11-28 | 10:19
3min
Fourth phase: More prisoners released as ceasefire extends in Gaza

On the fourth day of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Israel released 33 Palestinian prisoners, including children and women.

In return, Hamas handed over 11 Israeli prisoners, among them three French citizens, two Germans, and six dual Argentinian citizens.

The list of the 11 released prisoners included two mothers and nine children. It is worth noting that Israel initially rejected the segmentation and insisted on the release of all mothers in the first list of the fourth phase, a demand rejected by Hamas.

The Palestinian prisoners were distributed among 30 children, youth, and three women. Twenty-four of them were from the West Bank, and nine were from Jerusalem, including the youngest detainee, Nofouth Hammad.

Hammad, aged 14, was arrested on December 8, 2021, from her school in Sheikh Jarrah. The Israeli prosecutor sentenced her to 12 years in prison for the attempted murder of a settler in a stabbing incident. Although her name was initially on the first release list, Israel later removed it. The Al-Qassam Brigades insisted on her release, and she was included in the fourth list.

Even after her release, along with other prisoners from Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah, Israeli forces attempted to suppress celebrations in Hammad's home by raiding it and expelling journalists.

The joyful atmosphere accompanying the release of Palestinian prisoners echoed in every region and home, where children were reunited with their families after years of separation.

Khan Yunis in southern Gaza was chosen by the Al-Qassam Brigades to hand over the fourth batch of Israeli prisoners to the Red Cross, following the third batch delivered from Gaza City.

With the achievement of the fourth batch in the exchange deal, Israel has released 150 Palestinian prisoners from its jails in exchange for Hamas releasing 50 Israeli civilians, all of them women and children, along with 19 individuals of various nationalities.

The number is expected to increase as both sides have agreed to a two-day extension of the ceasefire and the release of more prisoners.

