Kfarchouba is one of the border areas that have been subjected to Israeli shelling from a location behind the Rweisat Al-Alam site, known as Zaoura in the Golan Heights.



Amidst resilience, partial return, and anticipation, this is the situation of the people of Kfarchouba, whose streets and homes appear primarily empty. No white smoke is rising from their chimneys, indicating a broader return.



Heading up to Shebaa, the scene there is similar. The movement of those who remained and those who returned is light.



Most residents have yet to return, but the distributor of food supplies has returned to the shops of Shebaa, which now lack most food supplies.



Shebaa and Kfarchouba are among the border areas whose residents are adversely affected due to their proximity to Israeli sites.