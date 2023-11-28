Resurgence and resilience: Shebaa and Kfarchouba's ongoing struggle

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-28 | 09:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Resurgence and resilience: Shebaa and Kfarchouba&#39;s ongoing struggle
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Resurgence and resilience: Shebaa and Kfarchouba's ongoing struggle

Kfarchouba is one of the border areas that have been subjected to Israeli shelling from a location behind the Rweisat Al-Alam site, known as Zaoura in the Golan Heights.

Amidst resilience, partial return, and anticipation, this is the situation of the people of Kfarchouba, whose streets and homes appear primarily empty. No white smoke is rising from their chimneys, indicating a broader return.

Heading up to Shebaa, the scene there is similar. The movement of those who remained and those who returned is light. 

Most residents have yet to return, but the distributor of food supplies has returned to the shops of Shebaa, which now lack most food supplies.

Shebaa and Kfarchouba are among the border areas whose residents are adversely affected due to their proximity to Israeli sites.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Shebaa

Kfarchouba

Lebanon

Israel

War

Gaza

Border

Rweisat Al-Alam

LBCI Next
Fourth phase: More prisoners released as ceasefire extends in Gaza
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-05

Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

The Israeli army: We thwarted an infiltration attempt by a group of suspected militants from Lebanon into the border area and killed four of them

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

Netanyahu assures Israeli forces on Gaza border that war is continuing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:56

Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:35

UN Resolution 1701: An urgent review of Lebanon's commitment amidst southern tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

Fourth phase: More prisoners released as ceasefire extends in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-27

Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-23

MP Gemayel meets Algerian ambassador to discuss regional developments

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-22

The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-22

In Berlin, Lebanon's delegation shines at Special Olympics World Games

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-22

MP Gemayel confirms his support for constructing the Kleiat Airport

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
05:12

Israeli army reports a thousand officers, soldiers injured since the beginning of the war

LBCI
World News
05:14

US sending three military planes to Egypt with Gaza aid

LBCI
Middle East News
07:32

Israeli and US Intelligence directors in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of the Gaza truce agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:56

Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Hamas Spokesperson to LBCI: Anyone unable to enter Jenin camp will be unable to enter Gaza; the resistance is on the ground

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More