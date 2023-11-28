News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Resurgence and resilience: Shebaa and Kfarchouba's ongoing struggle
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-28 | 09:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Resurgence and resilience: Shebaa and Kfarchouba's ongoing struggle
Kfarchouba is one of the border areas that have been subjected to Israeli shelling from a location behind the Rweisat Al-Alam site, known as Zaoura in the Golan Heights.
Amidst resilience, partial return, and anticipation, this is the situation of the people of Kfarchouba, whose streets and homes appear primarily empty. No white smoke is rising from their chimneys, indicating a broader return.
Heading up to Shebaa, the scene there is similar. The movement of those who remained and those who returned is light.
Most residents have yet to return, but the distributor of food supplies has returned to the shops of Shebaa, which now lack most food supplies.
Shebaa and Kfarchouba are among the border areas whose residents are adversely affected due to their proximity to Israeli sites.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Shebaa
Kfarchouba
Lebanon
Israel
War
Gaza
Border
Rweisat Al-Alam
Next
Fourth phase: More prisoners released as ceasefire extends in Gaza
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-05
Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis
Press Highlights
2023-11-05
Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
The Israeli army: We thwarted an infiltration attempt by a group of suspected militants from Lebanon into the border area and killed four of them
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
The Israeli army: We thwarted an infiltration attempt by a group of suspected militants from Lebanon into the border area and killed four of them
0
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Netanyahu assures Israeli forces on Gaza border that war is continuing
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Netanyahu assures Israeli forces on Gaza border that war is continuing
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:35
UN Resolution 1701: An urgent review of Lebanon's commitment amidst southern tensions
News Bulletin Reports
10:35
UN Resolution 1701: An urgent review of Lebanon's commitment amidst southern tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Fourth phase: More prisoners released as ceasefire extends in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Fourth phase: More prisoners released as ceasefire extends in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-27
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-27
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-23
MP Gemayel meets Algerian ambassador to discuss regional developments
Lebanon News
2023-10-23
MP Gemayel meets Algerian ambassador to discuss regional developments
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-22
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
2023-06-22
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
0
Sports News
2023-06-22
In Berlin, Lebanon's delegation shines at Special Olympics World Games
Sports News
2023-06-22
In Berlin, Lebanon's delegation shines at Special Olympics World Games
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-22
MP Gemayel confirms his support for constructing the Kleiat Airport
Lebanon News
2023-09-22
MP Gemayel confirms his support for constructing the Kleiat Airport
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
2
Lebanon News
03:50
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
Lebanon News
03:50
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
3
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
4
Middle East News
05:12
Israeli army reports a thousand officers, soldiers injured since the beginning of the war
Middle East News
05:12
Israeli army reports a thousand officers, soldiers injured since the beginning of the war
5
World News
05:14
US sending three military planes to Egypt with Gaza aid
World News
05:14
US sending three military planes to Egypt with Gaza aid
6
Middle East News
07:32
Israeli and US Intelligence directors in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of the Gaza truce agreement
Middle East News
07:32
Israeli and US Intelligence directors in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of the Gaza truce agreement
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension
8
Middle East News
04:43
Hamas Spokesperson to LBCI: Anyone unable to enter Jenin camp will be unable to enter Gaza; the resistance is on the ground
Middle East News
04:43
Hamas Spokesperson to LBCI: Anyone unable to enter Jenin camp will be unable to enter Gaza; the resistance is on the ground
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More