Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-27 | 09:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Le Drian&#39;s Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency

Arriving from Riyadh, French Presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian landed in Beirut on his third visit.

The broad subject of the visit emphasizes the urgent need to elect a president in the Republic.

However, what makes this visit more regional in scope than previous ones, as confirmed by French sources to LBCI, is its significance.

In his meetings with Speaker Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, as well as with Army Commander Joseph Aoun and parliamentary blocs, the French envoy will reiterate the importance of electing a president, as it has become an external demand before an internal one, especially after the war on Gaza, according to French sources.

Therefore, the events that unfolded on the southern front will be a key point in the discussions.

France, like the international community, is keen on avoiding escalation on this front, making the implementation of the provisions of Resolution 1701 an integral part of the talks, according to these sources.

Therefore, France believed that expediting the election of a president and implementing 1701 would enable Lebanon to play a role in any comprehensive political solution at the regional level.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

Presidency

Election

Electoral

French

France

LBCI Next
Israel's Cabinet Approves Truce Extension Amid Growing Tensions
Lebanese Banking Reform Draft: Banks Oppose Foreign Branch References and Deposit Recovery Provisions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-16

French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27

Breaking boundaries: Lebanon's Professor Sami Richa's 'historic' election to the French National Academy of Medicine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-22

Bou Saab discusses presidential elections with the French Ambassador to Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-20

In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:53

Israel's Cabinet Approves Truce Extension Amid Growing Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-26

Lebanese Banking Reform Draft: Banks Oppose Foreign Branch References and Deposit Recovery Provisions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-26

Ceasefire Teetered on the Brink on its Second Day, Alongside the Prisoner Exchange

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-26

Crisis in the Balance: Israel-Hamas Prisoner Exchange Sparks Divisions and Dilemmas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:57

Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28

The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-22

A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital (al-Roum) in Ashrafieh urgently needs to A+ blood, to donate please call: 70/173227

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:49

Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:09

Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:09

Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war

LBCI
Middle East News
04:17

Osama Hamdan: If we find more captives, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them

LBCI
Middle East News
08:57

Israel proposes 'option' to extend truce with Hamas

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More