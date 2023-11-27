News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loghz Al Akwiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-27 | 09:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
Arriving from Riyadh, French Presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian landed in Beirut on his third visit.
The broad subject of the visit emphasizes the urgent need to elect a president in the Republic.
However, what makes this visit more regional in scope than previous ones, as confirmed by French sources to LBCI, is its significance.
In his meetings with Speaker Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, as well as with Army Commander Joseph Aoun and parliamentary blocs, the French envoy will reiterate the importance of electing a president, as it has become an external demand before an internal one, especially after the war on Gaza, according to French sources.
Therefore, the events that unfolded on the southern front will be a key point in the discussions.
France, like the international community, is keen on avoiding escalation on this front, making the implementation of the provisions of Resolution 1701 an integral part of the talks, according to these sources.
Therefore, France believed that expediting the election of a president and implementing 1701 would enable Lebanon to play a role in any comprehensive political solution at the regional level.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
Presidency
Election
Electoral
French
France
Next
Israel's Cabinet Approves Truce Extension Amid Growing Tensions
Lebanese Banking Reform Draft: Banks Oppose Foreign Branch References and Deposit Recovery Provisions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27
Breaking boundaries: Lebanon's Professor Sami Richa's 'historic' election to the French National Academy of Medicine
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27
Breaking boundaries: Lebanon's Professor Sami Richa's 'historic' election to the French National Academy of Medicine
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-22
Bou Saab discusses presidential elections with the French Ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-09-22
Bou Saab discusses presidential elections with the French Ambassador to Lebanon
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-20
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
Variety and Tech
2023-09-20
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:53
Israel's Cabinet Approves Truce Extension Amid Growing Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
08:53
Israel's Cabinet Approves Truce Extension Amid Growing Tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-26
Lebanese Banking Reform Draft: Banks Oppose Foreign Branch References and Deposit Recovery Provisions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-26
Lebanese Banking Reform Draft: Banks Oppose Foreign Branch References and Deposit Recovery Provisions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-26
Ceasefire Teetered on the Brink on its Second Day, Alongside the Prisoner Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-26
Ceasefire Teetered on the Brink on its Second Day, Alongside the Prisoner Exchange
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-26
Crisis in the Balance: Israel-Hamas Prisoner Exchange Sparks Divisions and Dilemmas
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-26
Crisis in the Balance: Israel-Hamas Prisoner Exchange Sparks Divisions and Dilemmas
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:57
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
News Bulletin Reports
09:57
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
0
Lebanon News
04:55
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
Lebanon News
04:55
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28
The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28
The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-22
A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital (al-Roum) in Ashrafieh urgently needs to A+ blood, to donate please call: 70/173227
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-22
A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital (al-Roum) in Ashrafieh urgently needs to A+ blood, to donate please call: 70/173227
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:09
Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability
Press Highlights
02:09
Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability
2
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape
3
Variety and Tech
03:49
Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark
Variety and Tech
03:49
Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark
4
Press Highlights
03:09
Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel
Press Highlights
03:09
Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel
5
Lebanon News
04:55
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
Lebanon News
04:55
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
6
Middle East News
10:09
Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war
Middle East News
10:09
Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war
7
Middle East News
04:17
Osama Hamdan: If we find more captives, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them
Middle East News
04:17
Osama Hamdan: If we find more captives, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them
8
Middle East News
08:57
Israel proposes 'option' to extend truce with Hamas
Middle East News
08:57
Israel proposes 'option' to extend truce with Hamas
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More