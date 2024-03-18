Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-18 | 13:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Pressure from military and political leaders in Israel has succeeded in overcoming obstacles posed by right-wing ministers in the government to grant the negotiating delegation in Qatar the flexibility needed to reach a draft ceasefire agreement and progress toward a prisoner exchange deal.

The Israeli negotiating delegation seeks to manage negotiations similar to those linked to the Gilad Shalit deal. Hamas representatives sit in one room, while Israeli representatives sit in another, with mediators conveying proposals between the parties to achieve an agreement as quickly as possible.

The dilemma of allowing residents to return to the northern Gaza Strip poses the biggest challenge to the delegation, especially as Israel insists on intensifying the fighting.

The Israeli delegation will present the Gilad Shalit model in discussing the second dilemma it will face regarding the identities of the 150 prisoners serving life sentences, granting Israel the right to veto names demanded by Hamas for release and the deportation of prisoners described as heavyweight, a condition Hamas rejects.

Israel also opposes Hamas' demand for the involvement of Russia and Turkey in the deal, considering it a red line not open for negotiation.

The disagreement over the list of names of living prisoners to be included in the deal sees Israel rejecting the demand for a week-long ceasefire to collect the names, fearing a repeat of what happened in the previous failed deal due to this demand.

However, the emerging concern is linked to the attack on al-Shifa Hospital and attempts to seize it just before the start of talks. Some argue that military pressure and intensified fighting will force Hamas to retreat and weaken.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Push

Gaza

Ceasefire

Israeli

Negotiations

Delegation

Qatar

Challenges

LBCI Next
Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock
Syrian war anniversary: UN Envoy presses for peace talks in Damascus
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03

Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-25

Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-24

Gaza Negotiations: Challenges and Prospects for Israeli-US Dialogue

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:14

Israeli Mossad Chief leaves Doha but Gaza negotiations continue

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:39

Longing for independence: The Kurdish 'struggle' in Iraq

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:38

Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:31

Iraq-Turkey collaboration: Concerns of new conflict with Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-14

UNIFIL head expresses concern over southern Lebanon: Focus on preventing escalation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-21

Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023

LBCI
World News
07:50

Kate Middleton shown in first video since surgery

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18

Unprecedented Horror: Al-Maamadani Hospital Bombing Marks Israel's Deadliest Massacre

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:38

Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections

LBCI
World News
16:14

White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:24

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:26

Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:31

Iraq-Turkey collaboration: Concerns of new conflict with Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More