Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Pressure from military and political leaders in Israel has succeeded in overcoming obstacles posed by right-wing ministers in the government to grant the negotiating delegation in Qatar the flexibility needed to reach a draft ceasefire agreement and progress toward a prisoner exchange deal.



The Israeli negotiating delegation seeks to manage negotiations similar to those linked to the Gilad Shalit deal. Hamas representatives sit in one room, while Israeli representatives sit in another, with mediators conveying proposals between the parties to achieve an agreement as quickly as possible.



The dilemma of allowing residents to return to the northern Gaza Strip poses the biggest challenge to the delegation, especially as Israel insists on intensifying the fighting.



The Israeli delegation will present the Gilad Shalit model in discussing the second dilemma it will face regarding the identities of the 150 prisoners serving life sentences, granting Israel the right to veto names demanded by Hamas for release and the deportation of prisoners described as heavyweight, a condition Hamas rejects.



Israel also opposes Hamas' demand for the involvement of Russia and Turkey in the deal, considering it a red line not open for negotiation.



The disagreement over the list of names of living prisoners to be included in the deal sees Israel rejecting the demand for a week-long ceasefire to collect the names, fearing a repeat of what happened in the previous failed deal due to this demand.



However, the emerging concern is linked to the attack on al-Shifa Hospital and attempts to seize it just before the start of talks. Some argue that military pressure and intensified fighting will force Hamas to retreat and weaken.