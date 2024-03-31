Pope Francis calls for Gaza ceasefire, hostages' release

Pope Francis reiterated on Sunday his call for the release of Israeli hostages and an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza, as a new round of negotiations is set to begin to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.



He delivered a message on the occasion of Easter at the Vatican, stating, "I once again urge the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and emphasize the urgent release of hostages kidnapped on October 7, as well as an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip."



AFP