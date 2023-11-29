From victory to vision: Unveiling Saudi Arabia's Expo 2030 masterplan

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29 | 11:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From victory to vision: Unveiling Saudi Arabia&#39;s Expo 2030 masterplan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
From victory to vision: Unveiling Saudi Arabia's Expo 2030 masterplan

The win in all its forms is nice, so imagine if it is a win from the first round of voting to organize Expo 2030. 

After winning, the work begins to implement the plan presented by Saudi Arabia for its Expo version, which will lead to the construction of a new city north of the capital, Riyadh. 

This city will resemble the Earth and cover an area of 6.59 square kilometers, hosting 226 pavilions divided among country pavilions, organizations, and more.

According to the plan Riyadh submitted for its nomination, it is expected that 40 million people will visit the Expo over six months, from October 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031. 

This period was chosen because of the pleasant weather and several holidays, including Christmas, New Year's, the Chinese New Year, and the month of Ramadan.

One of the advantages of the location Riyadh chose for the Expo is its proximity to a train station, just one stop away from the airport, making access faster and easier. 

Given the significant climate challenges the world is facing, the aim is to organize a green Expo that respects the environment.

Saudi Arabia allocated a budget of $7.8 billion for organizing the Expo, including over $340 million to assist 100 countries in constructing their pavilions for this exhibition.
 

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Saudi Arabia

Expo

2030

Riyadh

Plan

LBCI Next
Rebuilding after attacks: South Lebanon’s compensations dilemmas
Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-28

Saudi Tourism Minister to LBCI after Riyadh secures hosting Expo 2030: It's a historic day!

LBCI
World News
2023-11-28

Riyadh to host 2030 World Expo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-15

Yemen crisis: Omani plane carries Houthi delegation to Saudi Arabia for talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Ceasefire extension challenge: Israeli War Cabinet weighs options amid prisoner exchange dispute

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:09

Le Drian's Diplomacy: Navigating Lebanon's Challenges Without Breaching Stalemates

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:03

France calls on Israel to "end" settler violence against Palestinians

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-17

Youmna Gemayel warns of the danger of the European Parliament's Decision and the resettlement of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-11-01

The last Beatles song: "Now and Then" to finally release on November 2nd

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-22

Unraveling the South: Lebanon's 80th Independence Day amidst the tapestry of regional complexities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

LBCI sources: Israeli soldiers open fire close to Lebanese Army patrol

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Macron's message: Significance in timing and implications for Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:51

Al Jazeera: Israeli vehicles open fire on areas northwest Gaza City

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:17

Two drafts in Le Drian's hand: Exploring presidential initiatives

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

Israeli army kills two children in the occupied West Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Lebanon at the negotiation table: Partner or subject of talks?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Saudi Foreign Minister: The current truce is insufficient

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More