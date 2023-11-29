The win in all its forms is nice, so imagine if it is a win from the first round of voting to organize Expo 2030.



After winning, the work begins to implement the plan presented by Saudi Arabia for its Expo version, which will lead to the construction of a new city north of the capital, Riyadh.



This city will resemble the Earth and cover an area of 6.59 square kilometers, hosting 226 pavilions divided among country pavilions, organizations, and more.



According to the plan Riyadh submitted for its nomination, it is expected that 40 million people will visit the Expo over six months, from October 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031.



This period was chosen because of the pleasant weather and several holidays, including Christmas, New Year's, the Chinese New Year, and the month of Ramadan.



One of the advantages of the location Riyadh chose for the Expo is its proximity to a train station, just one stop away from the airport, making access faster and easier.



Given the significant climate challenges the world is facing, the aim is to organize a green Expo that respects the environment.



Saudi Arabia allocated a budget of $7.8 billion for organizing the Expo, including over $340 million to assist 100 countries in constructing their pavilions for this exhibition.