Lebanon’s interior ministry publishes 2025 municipal election results for Baalbek

20-05-2025 | 11:06
Lebanon’s interior ministry publishes 2025 municipal election results for Baalbek
Lebanon’s interior ministry publishes 2025 municipal election results for Baalbek

The Lebanese Ministry of Interior and Municipalities has published the 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results for the Baalbek district.

To view the results, click here.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Municipal

Elections

Baalbek

