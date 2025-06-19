Iran is able to produce nuclear bomb in 'a couple of weeks': White House

Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in the space of a "couple of weeks," the White House said Thursday, as U.S. President Donald Trump debated whether to take military action against the Islamic Republic.



"Iran has all that it needs to achieve a nuclear weapon. All they need is a decision from the supreme leader to do that, and it would take a couple of weeks to complete the production of that weapon," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.



AFP