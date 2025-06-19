Iran is able to produce nuclear bomb in 'a couple of weeks': White House

World News
19-06-2025 | 14:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran is able to produce nuclear bomb in &#39;a couple of weeks&#39;: White House
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran is able to produce nuclear bomb in 'a couple of weeks': White House

Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in the space of a "couple of weeks," the White House said Thursday, as U.S. President Donald Trump debated whether to take military action against the Islamic Republic.

"Iran has all that it needs to achieve a nuclear weapon. All they need is a decision from the supreme leader to do that, and it would take a couple of weeks to complete the production of that weapon," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Israel

United States

White House

Nuclear

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
China urges Israel to immediately 'stop fighting'
Trump tells Putin to end Ukraine war before mediating Iran-Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:47

Trump will make Iran war decision 'within next two weeks:' White House

LBCI
World News
2025-06-02

Trump 'open' to meeting Putin, Zelensky in Turkey: White House

LBCI
World News
2025-05-14

US, Qatar deals to generate $1.2 trillion in 'economic exchange:' White House

LBCI
World News
2025-04-21

White House says 'Rest in Peace' after pope's death

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:35

Explosion at Norway's ambassador residence in Tel Aviv, no injured, says foreign ministry

LBCI
World News
13:47

Trump will make Iran war decision 'within next two weeks:' White House

LBCI
Middle East News
11:40

Iran held 'direct talks' with US amid intensifying conflict with Israel, diplomats tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
11:24

WHO chief says 'attacks on health' in Iran-Israel conflict 'appalling'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:49

Israeli army says Iran used multi-warhead missile, posing new challenge to air defenses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

From Gaza to Tehran: how far will Israel go—and will Iran hold?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-15

Israel-Iran conflict: Why tech alone can’t win the spy war

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-09

Russia’s Shoigu discusses Middle East with Omani counterpart

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:04

UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for former Economy Minister Amin Salam

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:57

Jason Derulo is coming to town! 🎤 Tap to grab your tickets now – before they sell out!

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Hezbollah condemns death threats against Iran's Supreme Leader

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More