News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30 | 08:36
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange
The sixth batch of the prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel faced obstacles that led to its delayed implementation until Thursday daw. Initially, the al-Qassam Brigades handed over two Israeli detainees with Russian citizenship outside the deal, responding to a Russian request.
The handover took place in Gaza City amid a large popular presence, revealing that the al-Qassam members faced difficulties in controlling the situation, causing dissatisfaction among the Red Cross members.
The delivery of the sixth batch of Israelis was delayed for logistical reasons. The prisoners were handed over by Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, totaling ten individuals—nine Israeli women and a teenage boy, along with four Thais. This time, the process took place in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Notably, there was an absence of popular crowds, and the al-Qassam Brigades made efforts to demonstrate friendly relations with the released prisoners. They even portrayed their members praying at the scene.
After ensuring the Red Cross received the Israeli prisoners and they crossed the Rafah Crossing, the sixth batch of Palestinian prisoners was released in a convoy affiliated with the Red Cross. Thirty Palestinians, including fifteen women and fifteen children from Ofer Prison, were among the released. Eight of them were from Jerusalem, including six minors and two women, and seven were detainees from within the 1948 territories.
One of the released individuals was activist Ahed Tamimi, known as a symbol in the West Bank since her arrest in 2017 for slapping an Israeli soldier who raided her village of Nabi Saleh.
She was recently re-arrested on charges of incitement to violence. Upon her reception, it was evident that Ahed's physical condition was poor as she leaned on her mother to navigate through the crowds.
With the conclusion of the sixth batch of the prisoner exchange deal, Israel has received 70 prisoners, including women and children, in exchange for releasing 210 Palestinians, also women and children, since last Friday. The Israeli government spokesperson Elon Levee stated that 161 Israelis are still detained in the Gaza Strip.
It is rumored that the seventh batch on Thursday will include, for the first time, a lower number of individuals released daily by both parties—9 Israelis in exchange for 24 Palestinians.
News Bulletin Reports
Hamas
Israel
Next
French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon
Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:07
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship
Middle East News
07:07
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship
0
Middle East News
04:28
Blinken: Truce between Israel and Hamas is 'bearing fruit' and must continue
Middle East News
04:28
Blinken: Truce between Israel and Hamas is 'bearing fruit' and must continue
0
World News
04:08
China calls for sustained humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict
World News
04:08
China calls for sustained humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict
0
Middle East News
2023-11-29
Israeli army investigates Hamas' death announcement of toddler, mother, and sibling
Middle East News
2023-11-29
Israeli army investigates Hamas' death announcement of toddler, mother, and sibling
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
The fear of coup: Is Israel's political landscape turning against Netanyahu amidst war?
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
The fear of coup: Is Israel's political landscape turning against Netanyahu amidst war?
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29
Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29
Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Israeli army spokesman: Air defenses intercept suspicious object off Acre coast
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Israeli army spokesman: Air defenses intercept suspicious object off Acre coast
0
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
Israeli army: Threat along the Lebanese border significantly decreased, but the situation remains volatile
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
Israeli army: Threat along the Lebanese border significantly decreased, but the situation remains volatile
0
Middle East News
07:07
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship
Middle East News
07:07
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:06
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
05:06
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
2
Middle East News
14:21
Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands
Middle East News
14:21
Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands
3
Press Highlights
02:48
Here is the amount of compensation for those affected by Israeli aggression on the south
Press Highlights
02:48
Here is the amount of compensation for those affected by Israeli aggression on the south
4
Lebanon News
04:43
Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel
Lebanon News
04:43
Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel
5
Press Highlights
01:57
Resolution 1701 and beyond: Unpacking the challenges in southern Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:57
Resolution 1701 and beyond: Unpacking the challenges in southern Lebanon
6
Middle East News
03:42
Israeli PM Netanyahu advocates continued weapon distribution to citizens in 'war on terrorism'
Middle East News
03:42
Israeli PM Netanyahu advocates continued weapon distribution to citizens in 'war on terrorism'
7
Middle East News
07:07
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship
Middle East News
07:07
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship
8
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More