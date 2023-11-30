Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange

The sixth batch of the prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel faced obstacles that led to its delayed implementation until Thursday daw. Initially, the al-Qassam Brigades handed over two Israeli detainees with Russian citizenship outside the deal, responding to a Russian request.



The handover took place in Gaza City amid a large popular presence, revealing that the al-Qassam members faced difficulties in controlling the situation, causing dissatisfaction among the Red Cross members.



The delivery of the sixth batch of Israelis was delayed for logistical reasons. The prisoners were handed over by Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, totaling ten individuals—nine Israeli women and a teenage boy, along with four Thais. This time, the process took place in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.



Notably, there was an absence of popular crowds, and the al-Qassam Brigades made efforts to demonstrate friendly relations with the released prisoners. They even portrayed their members praying at the scene.



After ensuring the Red Cross received the Israeli prisoners and they crossed the Rafah Crossing, the sixth batch of Palestinian prisoners was released in a convoy affiliated with the Red Cross. Thirty Palestinians, including fifteen women and fifteen children from Ofer Prison, were among the released. Eight of them were from Jerusalem, including six minors and two women, and seven were detainees from within the 1948 territories.



One of the released individuals was activist Ahed Tamimi, known as a symbol in the West Bank since her arrest in 2017 for slapping an Israeli soldier who raided her village of Nabi Saleh.



She was recently re-arrested on charges of incitement to violence. Upon her reception, it was evident that Ahed's physical condition was poor as she leaned on her mother to navigate through the crowds.



With the conclusion of the sixth batch of the prisoner exchange deal, Israel has received 70 prisoners, including women and children, in exchange for releasing 210 Palestinians, also women and children, since last Friday. The Israeli government spokesperson Elon Levee stated that 161 Israelis are still detained in the Gaza Strip.



It is rumored that the seventh batch on Thursday will include, for the first time, a lower number of individuals released daily by both parties—9 Israelis in exchange for 24 Palestinians.