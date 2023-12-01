News
Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-01 | 09:39
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse
Is the explosion of the Israel-Hamas truce truly attributed to the non-delivery of the prisoner list by the Movement to the Israelis and the firing of a rocket from Gaza toward Israel?
Or is it a response to the tense session, as described by the Israelis, held between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the War Cabinet, which Blinken left angrily?
Behind the scenes of the closed session, it was revealed that verbal clashes occurred between Blinken and Israeli officials, with the latter leaving uncertain about Washington's full support for Tel Aviv, as in the initial stage of the ground operation.
The dispute became clear in two key points: the continuation of the ground operation and the first day after the war.
However, Blinken warned the Israelis that they cannot carry out operations in the south similar to those carried out in northern Gaza.
Furthermore, Blinken said that in the south, two million Palestinians live, and Tel Aviv must evacuate their homes, ensure safe and sufficient places for residents instead, and target its strikes precisely without hitting UN-affiliated locations.
Blinken then addressed the War Cabinet, concluding, "If you can't ensure that, you should refrain from launching strikes."
The Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi responded to Blinken, claiming that the army's operations are proportional to the natural situation and comply with the conditions of international law.
Additionally, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant affirmed that the entire Israeli society is united around the goal of dismantling Hamas, even if it requires the continuation of the operation for several months.
However, this disagreement over the ground war was matched by a tense debate about the future of Gaza post-war.
Blinken asked the ministers if they wanted to eliminate the idea of the Palestinian Authority taking over Gaza after the war and then come up with a better idea because regional countries wanted to know their plans.
For his part, Netanyahu's response to the US proposal was not delayed, stating that as long as he sits in this chair, the Palestinian Authority, which supports and funds terrorism, will not control Gaza.
The dispute between the allies then exploded, with a poll showing that 54% of Israelis supported the continuation of the truce in exchange for the release of a larger number of prisoners, 25% supported continuing the war, while 21% did not express their opinion.
