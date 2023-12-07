Several files were discussed during the meeting between the former leader of the Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, and a Hezbollah delegation, which included the political assistant to the Secretary-General of the party, Haj Hussein Khalil, and the head of the liaison unit, Wafiq Safa.



The party's delegation responded to Jumblatt's invitation to the meeting, which focused on two main points:



The first one is the UN Resolution 1701 and the necessity of its implementation.



According to LBCI information, Jumblatt heard Israeli threats during his meeting with the Director of French Intelligence, Bernard Emie, in Beirut this week in the presence of Deputy Wael Abu Faour.



The threats were that nothing would prevent Tel Aviv from opening a war on Lebanon.



He also heard advice from Emie, which Jumblatt conveyed to Hezbollah.



The advice summarizes that Paris calls for implementing Resolution 1701 to avoid escalation in the south. France is also attempting to initiate negotiations, even indirectly, to implement Resolution 1701.



According to some sources, a high-level French delegation from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense will discuss the file in Israel on Thursday and in Lebanon on Friday.



However, Jumblatt, alongside Khalil and Safa, called for adhering to the international resolution and not providing any pretext for Israel to launch any aggression against Lebanon.



The Hezbollah delegation, which carried a letter of appreciation from the party's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah for Jumblatt's non-sectarian national stances, confirmed, regarding Resolution 1701, that the priority is to spare Lebanon from war.



However, the ultimate decision lies in the field.



The second point is the extension of the Army Commander's term.



This file was smoothly discussed in the meeting as Jumblatt raised it, urging the extension to preserve the military institution.



However, the Hezbollah delegation did not give a final answer but expressed concern for the army and emphasized the good relationship with General Joseph Aoun.