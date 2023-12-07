Repositioning on the world stage: Raisi's Moscow visit

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-07 | 10:53
High views
2min
Repositioning on the world stage: Raisi's Moscow visit

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi landed in Moscow, responding to an official invitation from his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, following his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

This marks a notable return to the international stage despite Western attempts to isolate him.

However, the visit encompasses three main issues:

The first is the Gaza conflict. Both Iran and Russia share a common stance, emphasizing the necessity of halting hostilities, lifting the blockade on the Gaza Strip, and providing assistance to the Palestinian people.

The second issue focuses on strengthening military ties between Russia and Iran. Both countries share a common ground of being subject to Western sanctions—related to Iran's nuclear program and Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

However, what military interests unite Iran and Russia?

The West accuses Iran of participating in Russia's military efforts in Ukraine by supplying explosive drones, such as the "Shahed drone," and other weapons.

On the Russian side, arrangements are being finalized for Iran to purchase Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets and Russian-made helicopters.

In the third file, economic relations are discussed. President Raisi, accompanied by a high-ranking political and economic delegation, including the Minister of Oil, explores the development of economic ties, particularly in the energy sector.

Furthermore, Russian companies are currently involved in developing Iranian oil fields. In return, Iranian companies have managed to access Russian markets despite sanctions on Russia.
 

