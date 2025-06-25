Iran eases internet curbs after ceasefire with Israel

Iranian authorities on Wednesday announced the gradual easing of internet restrictions imposed during the 12-day war with Israel, following the implementation of a ceasefire between the longtime foes.



"The communication network is gradually returning to its previous state," said the Revolutionary Guards' cyber security command in a statement carried by state media.



The country's communications minister, Sattar Hashemi, said in a post on X: "With the normalization of conditions, the state of communication access has returned to its previous conditions."



AFP