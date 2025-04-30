News
New war plans and old divides: Israel confronts its longest war season on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
30-04-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
New war plans and old divides: Israel confronts its longest war season on multiple fronts
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Commemorating fallen soldiers in past wars, Israel finds itself entangled in conflict on seven fronts while grappling with widening internal divisions.
Since the outbreak of war on October 7, Tel Aviv has remained entrenched in simultaneous confrontations. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to champion what he has called a "resurrection war" despite growing opposition from the families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.
Seeking to assert the notion of victory, Netanyahu has expanded Israeli military actions beyond the country's borders.
In Syria, he justified recent strikes by claiming to target extremist elements under the pretext of defending the Druze community—while accusing the Syrian government of failing to protect them.
Lebanon has also remained under continued Israeli pressure.
Despite international criticism, Israel has carried out operations aimed at halting any rearmament of Hezbollah, maintaining a firm stance on what it calls a security necessity.
Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip edges closer to a broader military escalation.
Netanyahu, alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, has signaled readiness for an expanded offensive. Thousands of reserve soldiers have received new deployment orders to report to bases in preparation for operations in Gaza, even as discontent spreads among troops.
The Israeli army's regular forces were also informed they would be required to serve an additional four months due to personnel shortages. The announcement reignited public protests and calls for refusal to serve, further amplifying the country's internal unrest as it continues its multi-front war.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
War
Plans
Israel
Fronts
Gaza
Lebanon
Syria
Next
Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
Previous
