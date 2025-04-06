South Korea firefighting helicopter crashes, pilot dead: Yonhap

World News
06-04-2025 | 04:36
High views
South Korea firefighting helicopter crashes, pilot dead: Yonhap
South Korea firefighting helicopter crashes, pilot dead: Yonhap

A firefighting helicopter in South Korea crashed on Sunday, killing its pilot, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The chopper was helping extinguish a wildfire in the southeastern city of Daegu, Yonhap said.

The country recently experienced its worst wildfire disaster that left at least 30 people dead and destroyed homes and buildings. Amid the blaze, another helicopter crashed, killing a pilot.

Reuters
 

World News

South Korea

Helicopter

Crash

Pilot

