Liliane Sheito's journey has been filled with tears, prayers, and the unwavering support of her father.



She resisted and triumphed over the paralysis that affected her brain due to the August 4, 2020, blast.



In these few words, Liliyan encapsulates her three-year struggle, during which doctors had lost hope of her regaining speech.



Her small body defied immense pain, and through online sessions with her American-based doctor, Liliyan reclaimed her ability to speak.



The resilient fighter, Liliyan, has been at a rehabilitation center in Turkey for about a year and two months.



Just as she regained her speech, she undergoes physical therapy and learns how to regain her movement.



The journey is tough, punctuated by surgeries, with the latest being just two days ago, making it challenging to communicate directly with Liliyan.



Liliyan is a symbol of overcoming all pain because she has the will and a family that never leaves her side for a moment.