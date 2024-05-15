Jordan's Delicate Balancing Act: Caught Between Israel's Plans and Iran's Influence

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-15 | 12:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Jordan&#39;s Delicate Balancing Act: Caught Between Israel&#39;s Plans and Iran&#39;s Influence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Jordan's Delicate Balancing Act: Caught Between Israel's Plans and Iran's Influence

A report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

The stability of Jordan has been hanging by a thread since the Al-Aqsa Flood. A thread pulled from one side by Israel's plan for Jordan to receive Palestinians whom they seek to displace from their land, in a transfer operation long contemplated by Israeli rulers. On the other side, Iran envisions Jordan as a conduit for armed groups to influence the adjacent Palestinian arena, specifically the West Bank, where they maintain a foothold.

The latest indications of this came from Reuters, quoting two Jordanian sources that Jordan thwarted a suspected Iranian-led plot to smuggle weapons into the kingdom, aimed at assisting opponents of the ruling monarchy in carrying out sabotage. Sources revealed that the weapons were sent by what they described as Iran-backed militias in Syria to a cell of Muslim Brotherhood affiliates in Jordan, with connections to Hamas's military wing.

Authorities seized this cache of weapons after apprehending members of the cell, Jordanians of Palestinian descent, in late March. This weapon smuggling operation is not an isolated incident. It mirrors earlier strikes announced by the Jordanian military earlier this year, initially claimed to be against drug smugglers but later revealed to be linked to thwarting arms trafficking.

The irony lies in the fact that previously intercepted weapons were mostly headed to the West Bank and not intended for actions within Jordan itself. Accusations against Iran in this matter persist according to Reuters sources.

It's worth noting that Jordan faced widespread criticism, particularly from Tehran and its allies, after allowing its territory to be used to repel Iran's attack on Israel. This is in addition to the street demonstrations within the kingdom to pressure its government into severing ties with Israel.

News Bulletin Reports

Jordan

Palestine

Iran

LBCI Next
Updates on UNHCR Discussions: Accessing Syrian Refugee Data in Lebanon
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-16

Jordan says Netanyahu seeks to draw attention away from Gaza by escalating with Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-15

US Secretary of State speaks with Jordanian, Saudi, Egyptian, and Turkish counterparts regarding Iranian attack on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Israeli Channel 12: Iran launched 100 drones and missiles, some striking Syria and Jordan

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Jordanian air defense ready to shoot down Iranian aircraft that violate its airspace

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israeli Defense Minister challenges Netanyahu: Rift deepens over Gaza strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

From Sea to River: The Ongoing Palestinian Tragedy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Anticipation and Aspirations: The 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Updates on UNHCR Discussions: Accessing Syrian Refugee Data in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05

Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen

LBCI
World News
2023-11-15

The White House denies Washington's "approval" of Israeli raid in Al Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-29

Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Aid seekers killed 'in cold blood'

LBCI
World News
2024-05-11

US states Israel's use of weapons may have disregarded international law

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:29

Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:59

Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Breaking: Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:55

Saudi FM reiterates support for Lebanese people at Arab Summit prep meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:15

Israeli army says a civilian was killed by rocket fire from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More