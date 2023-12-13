UAE's triumph at COP28: Charting a new course for climate action

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-13 | 12:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UAE&#39;s triumph at COP28: Charting a new course for climate action
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UAE's triumph at COP28: Charting a new course for climate action

The UAE did it.

It succeeded in bringing the points of view closer and ended its hosting of COP28 with a historical text for future generations. It outlined a fundamental task of reducing emissions but avoided calling for a reduction in oil production.

The text of the final agreement consists of 21 pages; the most prominent is item 28, which urges countries, for the first time, to transition from fossil fuels (oil, coal, gas) to cleaner energy sources to limit climate change through deep and rapid reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the mentioned Article 28, this transition is to be achieved through several steps:

1.Triple global renewable energy capacity rate by the end of 2023.

2.Gradually phase out energy derived from coal.

3.Strive for energy systems with net zero emissions before or by 2050.

4.Transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems fairly and organized.

5.Accelerate the adoption of zero and low-emission technologies, such as renewable and nuclear energy, and resort to storing carbon instead of allowing it to be dispersed into the atmosphere.

6.Rapidly reduce global emissions of gases other than carbon dioxide, especially methane emissions, by 2030.

7.Reduce emissions from land transport by developing infrastructure and quickly adopting low and zero-emission vehicles.

In summary, the text represents an achievement that puts the planet on the right track to halt climate deterioration. However, the key lies in commitment and implementation to achieve the current goal of staying within a temperature rise of one and a half degrees Celsius before the year 2100.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Variety and Tech

COP28

UAE

Climate

Energy

Fossil Fuels

Emissions

LBCI Next
Losing international support: Biden's call for change in Israel's stance on two-state solution
Israel and Hezbollah: Tensions Rise along Northern Borders
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-10

COP28 pledges represent 30% of energy emissions to be reduced by 2030

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-02

Lebanon's Mikati addresses climate-conflict nexus at COP28, thanks UAE for support

LBCI
World News
2023-10-02

UAE stresses importance of fossil fuels' role in climate battle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-12

Stalemate at COP28: Countries Struggle to Reach Consensus on Climate Agreement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Legislative debate: Decision surrounding Army Commander uncertain in the absence of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Lebanon in focus: Global Refugee Forum addresses urgency of refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

US-Israel relations: Past and present of US-Israel dynamics during war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Turning tables: UN General Assembly votes reflect changing dynamics in Gaza war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-05

Britain is considering sending warship to support relief efforts in the Middle East

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-19

Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Goal of activating emergency plan is not to intimidate, but to reassure: Interior Minister Mawlawi

LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

Blinken urges freedom of navigation in south and east China seas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More