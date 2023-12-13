News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UAE's triumph at COP28: Charting a new course for climate action
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-13 | 12:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UAE's triumph at COP28: Charting a new course for climate action
The UAE did it.
It succeeded in bringing the points of view closer and ended its hosting of COP28 with a historical text for future generations. It outlined a fundamental task of reducing emissions but avoided calling for a reduction in oil production.
The text of the final agreement consists of 21 pages; the most prominent is item 28, which urges countries, for the first time, to transition from fossil fuels (oil, coal, gas) to cleaner energy sources to limit climate change through deep and rapid reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.
According to the mentioned Article 28, this transition is to be achieved through several steps:
1.Triple global renewable energy capacity rate by the end of 2023.
2.Gradually phase out energy derived from coal.
3.Strive for energy systems with net zero emissions before or by 2050.
4.Transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems fairly and organized.
5.Accelerate the adoption of zero and low-emission technologies, such as renewable and nuclear energy, and resort to storing carbon instead of allowing it to be dispersed into the atmosphere.
6.Rapidly reduce global emissions of gases other than carbon dioxide, especially methane emissions, by 2030.
7.Reduce emissions from land transport by developing infrastructure and quickly adopting low and zero-emission vehicles.
In summary, the text represents an achievement that puts the planet on the right track to halt climate deterioration. However, the key lies in commitment and implementation to achieve the current goal of staying within a temperature rise of one and a half degrees Celsius before the year 2100.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Variety and Tech
COP28
UAE
Climate
Energy
Fossil Fuels
Emissions
Next
Losing international support: Biden's call for change in Israel's stance on two-state solution
Israel and Hezbollah: Tensions Rise along Northern Borders
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-10
COP28 pledges represent 30% of energy emissions to be reduced by 2030
Variety and Tech
2023-12-10
COP28 pledges represent 30% of energy emissions to be reduced by 2030
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-02
Lebanon's Mikati addresses climate-conflict nexus at COP28, thanks UAE for support
Variety and Tech
2023-12-02
Lebanon's Mikati addresses climate-conflict nexus at COP28, thanks UAE for support
0
World News
2023-10-02
UAE stresses importance of fossil fuels' role in climate battle
World News
2023-10-02
UAE stresses importance of fossil fuels' role in climate battle
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-12
Stalemate at COP28: Countries Struggle to Reach Consensus on Climate Agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-12
Stalemate at COP28: Countries Struggle to Reach Consensus on Climate Agreement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Legislative debate: Decision surrounding Army Commander uncertain in the absence of a president
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Legislative debate: Decision surrounding Army Commander uncertain in the absence of a president
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Lebanon in focus: Global Refugee Forum addresses urgency of refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Lebanon in focus: Global Refugee Forum addresses urgency of refugee crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
US-Israel relations: Past and present of US-Israel dynamics during war
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
US-Israel relations: Past and present of US-Israel dynamics during war
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Turning tables: UN General Assembly votes reflect changing dynamics in Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Turning tables: UN General Assembly votes reflect changing dynamics in Gaza war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-05
Britain is considering sending warship to support relief efforts in the Middle East
Middle East News
2023-12-05
Britain is considering sending warship to support relief efforts in the Middle East
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-19
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?
Press Highlights
2023-08-19
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Goal of activating emergency plan is not to intimidate, but to reassure: Interior Minister Mawlawi
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Goal of activating emergency plan is not to intimidate, but to reassure: Interior Minister Mawlawi
0
World News
2023-07-14
Blinken urges freedom of navigation in south and east China seas
World News
2023-07-14
Blinken urges freedom of navigation in south and east China seas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:32
Hochstein’s diplomatic solution in Lebanon-Israel relations
Press Highlights
02:32
Hochstein’s diplomatic solution in Lebanon-Israel relations
2
Lebanon News
09:40
UNICEF: Crisis in Lebanon has "devastating" impact on children
Lebanon News
09:40
UNICEF: Crisis in Lebanon has "devastating" impact on children
3
Lebanon News
05:55
Prime Minister Mikati calls for Cabinet session on Friday at 12:30 PM
Lebanon News
05:55
Prime Minister Mikati calls for Cabinet session on Friday at 12:30 PM
4
Middle East News
08:51
US warship shoots down Houthi drone launched from Yemen
Middle East News
08:51
US warship shoots down Houthi drone launched from Yemen
5
Middle East News
08:25
Tanker in Red Sea targeted by speedboat gunfire and missiles
Middle East News
08:25
Tanker in Red Sea targeted by speedboat gunfire and missiles
6
World News
08:01
US and UK impose more sanctions on Hamas officials
World News
08:01
US and UK impose more sanctions on Hamas officials
7
Press Highlights
02:15
Has the decision regarding Aoun's term extension been settled?
Press Highlights
02:15
Has the decision regarding Aoun's term extension been settled?
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Losing international support: Biden's call for change in Israel's stance on two-state solution
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Losing international support: Biden's call for change in Israel's stance on two-state solution
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More