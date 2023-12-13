The UAE did it.



It succeeded in bringing the points of view closer and ended its hosting of COP28 with a historical text for future generations. It outlined a fundamental task of reducing emissions but avoided calling for a reduction in oil production.



The text of the final agreement consists of 21 pages; the most prominent is item 28, which urges countries, for the first time, to transition from fossil fuels (oil, coal, gas) to cleaner energy sources to limit climate change through deep and rapid reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.



According to the mentioned Article 28, this transition is to be achieved through several steps:



1.Triple global renewable energy capacity rate by the end of 2023.



2.Gradually phase out energy derived from coal.



3.Strive for energy systems with net zero emissions before or by 2050.



4.Transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems fairly and organized.



5.Accelerate the adoption of zero and low-emission technologies, such as renewable and nuclear energy, and resort to storing carbon instead of allowing it to be dispersed into the atmosphere.



6.Rapidly reduce global emissions of gases other than carbon dioxide, especially methane emissions, by 2030.



7.Reduce emissions from land transport by developing infrastructure and quickly adopting low and zero-emission vehicles.



In summary, the text represents an achievement that puts the planet on the right track to halt climate deterioration. However, the key lies in commitment and implementation to achieve the current goal of staying within a temperature rise of one and a half degrees Celsius before the year 2100.