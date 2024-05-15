Anticipation and Aspirations: The 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain

A report by Tony Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



The Kingdom of Bahrain, which will host the 33rd Arab Summit on Thursday, May 16, is set to be exceptional in terms of location and timing.



For the first time, Manama will host Arab leaders and heads of states on its soil.

Additionally, the summit comes at a time when the Arab arena is witnessing notable conflicts, notably the Israeli war on Gaza, which has entered its eighth month.



This annual meeting represents an opportunity for Arab officials to discuss various issues, especially given the circumstances facing the Arab region. On the summit's agenda, the Palestinian issue will be a priority for Arab leaders. It is expected that decisions will be issued stressing the achievement of peace in the region, demanding Israel to stop the war, allowing humanitarian aid, implementing the two-state solution, and establishing an independent Palestinian state.



There are also other equally important topics expected to be addressed, including the security crisis in the Red Sea affecting some Arab countries bordering it, as well as the Arabian Gulf.



The Bahrain Summit will also discuss reducing tension in some Arab countries such as Yemen, Sudan, Syria, and others. Additionally, other issues such as refugees in the Arab region and Arab food security will be discussed.



Amid all this, the question arises: Will the anticipated outcomes of the summit meet the aspirations of the Arab peoples?