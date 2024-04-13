Zelensky thanks Germany for new Patriot system at 'critical time'

World News
2024-04-13 | 10:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky thanks Germany for new Patriot system at &#39;critical time&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelensky thanks Germany for new Patriot system at 'critical time'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz for delivering an additional Patriot missile system and supplying more air defence missiles at a "critical time."

"A productive conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. I call on all other leaders of partner states to follow this example," Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app.



Reuters

World News

Zelensky

Germany

Patriot

System

Critical

Ukraine

Wra

Russia

LBCI Next
Biden expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns: 'Do not'
Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-11

Zelenskyy says Russia launched over 40 missiles and 40 drones at Ukraine overnight

LBCI
World News
2024-04-02

Ukraine is at a 'critical moment' in its war with Russia, says Blinken

LBCI
World News
2024-03-22

Russia warns Japan of 'serious consequences' if Patriot missiles made there end up in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
07:28

Russian army chief says armored assaults ramp up pressure on Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Iran seizes Israeli-linked ship: Will this incident have implications on Iranian-Gulf relations?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Israel boosts defenses amid tensions with Iran: What are Israel's sensitive sites?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Ain al-Assad base: Iran and Israel's past precedents and current concerns

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:42

Canada warns citizens against all travel to Israel and Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi arrested: Israeli Army

LBCI
Middle East News
04:47

Car bomb explodes in Syria's Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-12

Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-09

Lebanon's 'ski sector' faces crisis: Delayed season and lack of snow

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More