Christmas in Kawkaba: A timeless celebration of joy and unity

Kawkaba, which believes that Lord Jesus passed through it, is preparing to celebrate his birthday.



Feeling with their neighbors who are enduring Israeli shelling made Kawkaba residents decorate with simplicity. However, the holiday blessing was still present, with the Christmas tree and the humble Christmas crib in the village’s square.



Upon entering the village, you meet Mary, who tells you Kawkaba holds a "special place" during Christmas.



With the peace reflected on her face, Mary offers hope to Kawkaba’s visitors. The experiences of wars that women of her generation went through made them more resilient, even if it affected their source of livelihood through their work in traditional Mouneh, which they eagerly await from one holiday to another.



On the other hand, the sweet shops eagerly anticipate the last week before the holiday, hoping to get orders as they did in the old days.



But no matter how tough the economic situation becomes, the holiday's "essence" will remain in Kawkaba, and the sky will continue to smile with children's laughter.