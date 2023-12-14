Christmas in Kawkaba: A timeless celebration of joy and unity

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14 | 10:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Christmas in Kawkaba: A timeless celebration of joy and unity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Christmas in Kawkaba: A timeless celebration of joy and unity

Kawkaba, which believes that Lord Jesus passed through it, is preparing to celebrate his birthday.

Feeling with their neighbors who are enduring Israeli shelling made Kawkaba residents decorate with simplicity. However, the holiday blessing was still present, with the Christmas tree and the humble Christmas crib in the village’s square.

Upon entering the village, you meet Mary, who tells you Kawkaba holds a "special place" during Christmas.

With the peace reflected on her face, Mary offers hope to Kawkaba’s visitors. The experiences of wars that women of her generation went through made them more resilient, even if it affected their source of livelihood through their work in traditional Mouneh, which they eagerly await from one holiday to another.

On the other hand, the sweet shops eagerly anticipate the last week before the holiday, hoping to get orders as they did in the old days.

But no matter how tough the economic situation becomes, the holiday's "essence" will remain in Kawkaba, and the sky will continue to smile with children's laughter.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Kawkaba

Lebanon

Christmas

Jesus

Holiday

LBCI Next
Beyond the Beirut blast: Triumph overcomes tragedy in Liliane Sheito's case
UAE's triumph at COP28: Charting a new course for climate action
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-12

Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:02

Investment dilemma: Can Lebanon reverse the declining trend?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

The Complex Chessboard: Diplomatic Maneuvers and Military Escalation in Lebanon-Israel Relations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:28

Land Registry reopens: Reversal of decision amid corruption allegations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:02

Investment dilemma: Can Lebanon reverse the declining trend?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:39

Putin considers Gaza “disaster” to be incomparable to Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
06:56

Turkish MP dies after suffering heart attack in parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-01

Gemayel: Nasrallah is responsible for what is happening in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Legislative debate: Decision surrounding Army Commander uncertain in the absence of a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:44

Traffic Accident on Fahoud-Dbayeh Bridge Leaves Numerous Injuries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

US-Israel relations: Past and present of US-Israel dynamics during war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

UAE's triumph at COP28: Charting a new course for climate action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Lebanon in focus: Global Refugee Forum addresses urgency of refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Insights from Parliament: MPs express concerns on army leadership and security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:57

Beyond the Beirut blast: Triumph overcomes tragedy in Liliane Sheito's case

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More