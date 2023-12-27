Silent struggle: Gaza's deaf population speak volumes amidst war

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-27 | 08:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Silent struggle: Gaza&#39;s deaf population speak volumes amidst war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Silent struggle: Gaza's deaf population speak volumes amidst war

Amid relentless bombings, where the sounds of explosions overpower everything else, one might assume a camera malfunction.

However, for Mahmoud and Abir Abu Sekran, this has been their reality for 82 days in Gaza. Both deaf, they were forced by the ravages of the Israeli war to flee to Rafah, south of the Strip.

Inside the tents of the Rafah camp, Mahmoud and Abir fight to survive with their children, facing extremely harsh living conditions. Mahmoud, for instance, attempts to cut a tree trunk to later use for cooking – not for warmth, but to prepare whatever food they can manage in water that is hardly fit for consumption in the first place.

Mahmoud and Abir represent just one case among more than 55,000 individuals suffering from hearing, visual, motor, or intellectual disabilities in Gaza, according to the 2022 annual health report in the region.

These disabilities are challenges alone. So, how do they fare amid war, displacement, and destruction?

While Mahmoud and Abir cannot hear, the plight of tens of thousands is evident for the entire international community, a community that seems to have turned a deaf ear to the cries from the Strip.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Silent

Struggle

Gaza

Deaf

Population

War

LBCI Next
Psychological warfare: Intense battles rage in Gaza as Israel faces internal challenges
Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-05

Jumblatt Warns Against Catastrophic Attempt to Displace Gaza Population and Undermining Palestinian Cause

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-24

Netanyahu: Hamas is committing a double war crime by abducting civilians and using the population of Gaza as human shields

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:45

Psychological warfare: Intense battles rage in Gaza as Israel faces internal challenges

LBCI
Middle East News
05:54

UAE's Sharjah bans New Year's Eve fireworks over Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:09

Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:45

Psychological warfare: Intense battles rage in Gaza as Israel faces internal challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-26

Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-24

Lebanese economic growth starts with you: The power of choosing local products

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:09

Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-10

Beyond Borders: The Complex Connection Between Hamas and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-07

Hezbollah mourns two members from Hermel amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Tensions rise in the Middle East: Southern borders deteriorate following killing of Quds Force leader

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Lebanese army-evacuated center targeted by three shells in Ras al-Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

Israeli airstrike kills three in Bint Jbeil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:09

Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

The solar energy market declines by 80 percent

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:33

Beyond March 2024: The uncertain future of $100 monthly Aid for Lebanon's Army

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:45

Lebanon's 'gastronomic glory': Shawarma and cuisine shine in TasteAtlas' top '100 Best Cuisines and Dishes of the World'

LBCI
Middle East News
06:11

Hamas sets 'record straight' on Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and motives

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More