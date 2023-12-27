News
Psychological warfare: Intense battles rage in Gaza as Israel faces internal challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-27 | 07:45
2
min
Psychological warfare: Intense battles rage in Gaza as Israel faces internal challenges
The southern and central regions of the Gaza Strip are witnessing fierce clashes between Hamas and the Israeli army, as the latter anticipates significant challenges in the upcoming days.
The battles are mainly concentrated in major refugee camps like Bureij, Nuseirat, Deir al-Balah, and al-Maghazi, where Hamas forces have been deployed. The expected weeks-long confrontations come at a time of escalating internal disputes within Israel, notably within the War Cabinet and the expanded Cabinet.
Disagreements between Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant have intensified, especially since Netanyahu barred his Defense Minister from accessing the prisoner exchange deal updates.
The rifts extend to security agencies and the Prime Minister, who refused to discuss the progress of the battle in the sector and the future of Gaza. The daily toll of Israeli soldiers killed continues to rise, exceeding initial expectations.
Unexpectedly, Israel faced a biological threat when its troops were exposed to a toxic fungus, resulting in the death of one soldier. Ten others are grappling with difficult conditions in hospitals. Doctors attribute the incident to the spread of sewage water in Gaza after the Israeli army targeted the infrastructure.
Despite the mounting and evolving challenges facing the army, the leadership insists on intensifying the fighting in the central and southern sectors for several reasons:
- Eliminating Hamas requires direct combat in all areas of its presence.
- Achieving victory in the central sector would create a geographic connection between Gaza City and Khan Yunis, controlled by Israel.
- Signaling to Hamas that no area in the sector is immune to Israeli incursions.
However, the Israeli army continues its psychological warfare, disseminating precise intelligence information about the whereabouts of Yahya Sinwar, who has become a primary target in this war.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Psychological
Warfare
Intense
Battles
Gaza
Israel
Internal
Challenges
