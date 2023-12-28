UNIFIL and Southern residents: Incidents spark calls for investigation

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28 | 10:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNIFIL and Southern residents: Incidents spark calls for investigation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UNIFIL and Southern residents: Incidents spark calls for investigation

The relationship between the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the residents of southern Lebanon is one of ebb and flow.

While some ties have strengthened, even leading to familial connections, recurring issues have emerged between peacekeeping forces and some residents.

Wednesday night witnessed a confrontation in the town of Taybeh between members of the Indonesian battalion and some local youths.

According to residents, the late-night arrival of UNIFIL vehicles with filming equipment annoyed some youths, leading to a verbal debate and subsequent fight. The incident resulted in minor injuries on both sides, later resolved on the ground.

UNIFIL issued a statement reporting an injured soldier from the Indonesian battalion and urged the Lebanese government to investigate the matter.

The following morning, residents of Kfarkela intercepted a patrol from the French battalion of UNIFIL, forcing it to retreat after striking a vehicle with an iron rod. The situation was swiftly resolved with no injuries after communication with relevant parties.

UNIFIL, emphasizing the absence of injuries, reiterated its call for the Lebanese state to investigate such incidents. Residents of Taybeh and Kfarkela attribute the tension to what they perceive as suspicious actions.

Local political forces affirm that recent Israeli airstrikes in the south heightened residents' anxiety, urging them to report any suspicious activity and maintain calm in interactions with peacekeeping forces.

The incidents, deemed isolated by local political forces, remind residents to report any movements they find concerning and exercise restraint to avoid escalating tensions with peacekeeping forces.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

UNIFIL

Southern

Residents

Incidents

Investigation

LBCI Next
Strategic waterways in danger: Iran and Yemen's threats extend beyond the Red Sea
Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-18

UNIFIL Commander: Situation in southern Lebanon is tense and dangerous

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-08

Blinken supports an "in-depth investigation" into the killing of a journalist and the injury of others in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-14

UNIFIL head expresses concern over southern Lebanon: Focus on preventing escalation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Global trade under threat: Repercussions of key maritime routes closure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

West Bank unrest: Palestinian Foreign Ministry accuses Israeli National Security Minister of aggression

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-27

The solar energy market declines by 80 percent

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

UNIFIL and Southern residents: Incidents spark calls for investigation

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-15

Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-13

Historic agreement calls for 'transitioning away from fossil fuels'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli warplanes conduct intensive flights amid airstrikes in the western sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

UNIFIL patrol attacked again: Incident unfolds in Kfarkela

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

'Alarming' European messages: Concerns grow as southern front nears the 'brink of war'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Australia works to prevent escalation: Two citizens killed in Southern Lebanon airstrike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More