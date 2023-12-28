UNIFIL and Southern residents: Incidents spark calls for investigation

The relationship between the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the residents of southern Lebanon is one of ebb and flow.



While some ties have strengthened, even leading to familial connections, recurring issues have emerged between peacekeeping forces and some residents.



Wednesday night witnessed a confrontation in the town of Taybeh between members of the Indonesian battalion and some local youths.



According to residents, the late-night arrival of UNIFIL vehicles with filming equipment annoyed some youths, leading to a verbal debate and subsequent fight. The incident resulted in minor injuries on both sides, later resolved on the ground.



UNIFIL issued a statement reporting an injured soldier from the Indonesian battalion and urged the Lebanese government to investigate the matter.



The following morning, residents of Kfarkela intercepted a patrol from the French battalion of UNIFIL, forcing it to retreat after striking a vehicle with an iron rod. The situation was swiftly resolved with no injuries after communication with relevant parties.



UNIFIL, emphasizing the absence of injuries, reiterated its call for the Lebanese state to investigate such incidents. Residents of Taybeh and Kfarkela attribute the tension to what they perceive as suspicious actions.



Local political forces affirm that recent Israeli airstrikes in the south heightened residents' anxiety, urging them to report any suspicious activity and maintain calm in interactions with peacekeeping forces.



The incidents, deemed isolated by local political forces, remind residents to report any movements they find concerning and exercise restraint to avoid escalating tensions with peacekeeping forces.