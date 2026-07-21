Iranian forces target Bahrain and Kuwait after US hits Iran's south

Middle East News
21-07-2026 | 06:14
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Iranian forces target Bahrain and Kuwait after US hits Iran&#39;s south
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Iranian forces target Bahrain and Kuwait after US hits Iran's south

U.S. forces bombed targets in southern Iran overnight after President Donald Trump said Tehran would pay dearly for the deaths of American soldiers, while Iran targeted U.S. sites in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan and a tanker was hit in the Strait of Hormuz.

The exchanges came a day after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said they would impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, opening a potential new front in the war and raising the threat to global energy supplies and trade beyond the Gulf.

U.S. Central Command said it had completed its latest round of strikes on Iran, saying it hit Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iranian

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Target

Bahrain

Kuwait

US

Iran

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