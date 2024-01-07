Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel

2024-01-07 | 11:32
Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel
3min
Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel

Israel remains on edge as the relative calm observed in the northern region on Sunday quickly dissipated following heightened security tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, which was prompted by the assassination of Hamas leader Saleh Al-Arouri.

The Israeli army has maintained maximum readiness, with the potential for further escalation looming. Security forces have activated defensive systems after the attack on Meron air control base, notably the "Sky Dew" system, a crucial part of Israel's air defense arsenal, capable of precise surveillance and interception of missiles or drones.

Amid the military discussions in the north outlining strategic plans in case of war, former head of military intelligence, Amos Malka, emphasized that the army is operating in Lebanon based on a set of goals. Israel must continually demonstrate its commitment to a military solution.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened his weekly government session with explicit threats and warnings directed at Hezbollah and Hamas.

These threats carried implicit messages to coalition partners, particularly from the Blue and White party led by Benny Gantz, whose members were absent from the session, underlining the deepening divide in Israeli politics.  

One hundred former military and security officials further highlighted this rift by signing a letter expressing support for Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. This came after Halevi faced criticism from right-wing ministers during an extended cabinet session over his decision to form a committee to investigate the events of October 7. 

Attempts to mend the rift within the Likud party were observed as several Likud members launched a campaign to bridge the gap.

As families intensified their protests and demonstrations following Qatar's announcement of the suspension of prisoner exchange negotiations due to Al-Arouri's assassination, the military unveiled a new bargaining chip to pressure Hamas to resume negotiations. 

This involves the continuation and deepening of the war in Gaza, coupled with preventing Gazans from returning to their homes in areas where military operations have concluded.

These issues will require Israel to provide answers during the upcoming US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Tel Aviv.

