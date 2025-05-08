President Aoun urges Central Bank to restore trust and protect Lebanon’s economy

08-05-2025 | 03:25
President Aoun urges Central Bank to restore trust and protect Lebanon’s economy
President Aoun urges Central Bank to restore trust and protect Lebanon’s economy

President Joseph Aoun emphasized to the Central Bank governor and his deputies that they bear a major responsibility in restoring both domestic and international confidence in Lebanon’s banking system.

He stressed that protecting the national currency and operating with transparency, free from political interference, are key to advancing the country’s economic recovery.

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam visits Baalbek to oversee border security measures
'Lebanon is beautiful': Emiratis return as UAE lifts travel ban
