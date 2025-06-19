TikTok turns Iran-Israel war into viral trend as young people document conflict online

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



As the conflict between Iran and Israel escalates, its impact is no longer confined to the battlefield. On platforms like TikTok, the war has taken on a new dimension—becoming a source of viral content for a generation that documents everything in real time.



Despite government warnings in both countries against filming and posting during wartime, social media is flooded with firsthand footage.



In Israel and Iran, civilians are using their phones to turn life under fire into daily vlogs, offering raw, often unsettling views of missile strikes, shelter conditions, and scenes of displacement.



Many of these clips show the kind of destruction and fear that traditional media rarely captures.



Some videos circulating from Israel depict moments when foreign workers and others were denied access to bomb shelters due to overcrowding. From Iran, others show families fleeing targeted areas, giving viewers an unfiltered look at life during wartime.



The trend is not limited to the countries directly involved. In Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Syria—countries over which many of the missiles pass—audiences have begun tracking the timing of Iranian strikes. In some areas, the sight of missiles overhead has become a daily event.



In Lebanon, the experience has taken on an almost surreal tone. Many residents, witnessing the conflict from a distance, have described it as the first time they feel like spectators to a war unfolding around them.



Videos of missiles streaking across the night sky have appeared above rooftop parties and bustling nightlife scenes.



Some restaurants and bars even leaned into the moment, adding menu items jokingly labeled “sky missiles view,” referring to the view of incoming rockets from their outdoor terraces.



Across cities from Beirut to Damascus, Baghdad, and Amman, social media users have begun incorporating war footage into romantic or stylized posts—using missile imagery in videos to express affection or flirtation.



The online phenomenon underscores a generational shift in how wars are witnessed and narrated.



For many young people, especially on TikTok, the conflict has become less about traditional news coverage and more about how it is experienced and shared online.