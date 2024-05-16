Russia gains 278 square kilometers in seven days in biggest advance since late 2022: AFP analysis

Russia has seized 278 square kilometers in Ukraine, particularly in the Kharkiv region in the east, in its largest advance since a year and a half, as shown by analysis conducted on Thursday by Agence France-Presse based on data from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).Between May 9th and May 15th, Russia took control of 257 square kilometers in the Kharkiv region alone in northeastern Ukraine, the center of the new Russian offensive where Moscow announced the capture of several towns.The remaining 21 square kilometers were seized in various locations along the front line, including the strategic town of Robotyne in the south of the country.AFP