Attacks on Yemen: US and British Forces face retaliation

In the wake of the heinous aggression against the Yemeni people, the entire responsibility lies with the American and British enemies, and this will not pass without a response and punishment.



Despite Houthi threats to retaliate against Friday's British-American airstrikes, the United States continued its attacks on Houthi positions in Yemen.



The Tomahawk missile, launched from the USS Carney destroyer, targeted a Houthi radar site, the location of which was not disclosed, according to US Central Command "CENTCOM." The main purpose of these attacks is to diminish the Houthi's capability to target ships in the Red Sea.



However, according to the Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV, the United States and Britain targeted the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, with several airstrikes. One of the strikes hit the Al-Dailami Air Base north of the Yemeni capital.



Deputy Head of the Media Authority for Ansar Allah, Nasr al-Din Amer, stated that the targeted base was out of service, and there were no casualties.



The escalation in the Red Sea between the United States and the Houthis is not a sudden development.



US Central Command also reported the loss of two US Navy sailors during operations on Thursday off the coast of Somalia. Last Wednesday, the Houthis announced targeting a US ship providing support to Israel in the Red Sea without providing additional details.



The confrontation between the United States and the Houthis continues, all linked to the actions of the Houthis in the Red Sea, according to President Joe Biden.