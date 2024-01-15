Stalemate Continues in Lebanese Government Over Military Appointments

A month has passed since the approval of the extension law for the Army Commander in the Parliament. Also, a month has elapsed since the deadline set by Caretaker Prime Minister to send his proposals to fill vacancies in the Military Council in the army. However, nothing has changed. The file still moves from one office to another, from one circle to another, without clear solutions.



However, attention is now turning to the government and its leader, and the step he will take in light of not yet receiving proposals from Caretaker Defense Minister Maurice Slim. This is based on Slim's rejection of the principle of appointments from the outset in the caretaker government amid the presidential vacancy.



This file was present in the Parliament on Monday in a meeting between Minister Slim and Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab. They agreed to reject appointments by the government.



Sources from the meeting warned against any move that the government might take without the approval of the relevant minister, whether it is filling the vacancies in the Military Council or appointing a Chief of Staff only. This would be considered a blatant violation of the constitution, and the Defense Minister will not remain silent and likely will be challenged.



So, does the Defense Minister's failure to propose names give the government the right to take whatever action it deems appropriate?



In any case, the answer to this question will not be soon, as no cabinet session is scheduled for this week, according to information made available to LBCI.