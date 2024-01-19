Lebanon ranks 136th in World Happiness Report 2023: The role of mental health

In the World Happiness Report for 2023, Lebanon ranks 136th out of 137, while the United Arab Emirates (UAE) secures the 26th global ranking and holds the top spot in the Arab world, followed by Saudi Arabia and Qatar.



Why are these countries leading in happiness rankings while Lebanon lags and is one of the least happy nations?



Simply put, the top-ranking nations have been actively working for years to enhance the quality of life within their borders.



Notably, the UAE has even appointed a Minister of State for Happiness, reflecting a commitment to prioritizing citizens' well-being.



Saudi Arabia and Qatar attribute their high happiness levels to achieving their vision of supporting social stability and progress.



What prevents Lebanon from following suit?



However, the situation is not entirely bleak in Lebanon. Several companies and individuals are contributing to improving the mental well-being of citizens.



Starting with schools, according to a study by the American University of Beirut (AUB), 32.7% of teenagers in Lebanon are diagnosed with at least one mental disorder. Schools play a crucial role in assisting these adolescents through on-site psychological support as more than one symptom appears.



Private companies also play a pivotal role in enhancing mental well-being by providing comfortable and stress-free work environments, competitive salaries, and regular recreational activities, particularly within the startup community.



Moreover, ongoing campaigns shedding light on the importance of mental health contribute to securing some free treatments.



Ultimately, the most significant factor is the awareness and conviction of each individual regarding the importance of mental health, highlighting that mental well-being is as crucial as physical health and should be actively addressed.



After all, a smile can go a long way.