Holding onto the cultural essence of the Arab world and shining a spotlight on the brilliance of Arab women and "the joyful and creative aspects" of this region, Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection was showcased during Paris Fashion Week.The collection, presented against the backdrop of legendary artist Fairuz's melodies and created by the house's creative directors, Georges and Jad Hobeika, conveyed a message of love for women and the culture that has embraced them over the years.This message echoes a nostalgia for childhood and the extended atmospheres from the 1950s to the 1970s, marked by joyful celebrations and happy occasions.The playful details expressed the warmth of the Arab world's spirit.Whimsical details transformed coffee cups into earrings, and tassels added an Eastern touch to the designs and accessories, and the backgammon was translated into innovative hand embroideries.The collection features a coordination of fabrics with embroidery of an oriental nature inspired by silk carpets, flowers, ancient architecture, and Arab jewelry.The collection was completed with a wedding dress that reflects Georges Hobeika's vision of a bride whose appearance does not resemble anyone else.Far from the glamor of wedding dresses, the bride of Georges and Jad Hobeika appeared radiant in a royal white wedding dress that looked like a carved marble masterpiece.