Lebanese Hospitals Preparedness: Emergency Plans and Challenges Amid Regional Tensions

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23 | 09:18
Lebanese Hospitals Preparedness: Emergency Plans and Challenges Amid Regional Tensions
2min
Lebanese Hospitals Preparedness: Emergency Plans and Challenges Amid Regional Tensions

Are our hospitals ready in case of any aggression on Lebanon?
From A to Z, an emergency plan has been developed by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with hospitals, the Lebanese and International Red Cross, and the World Health Organization, to facilitate the work of medical and nursing teams in dealing with casualties in the event of any aggression on Lebanon. 

The initiative started at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut.

According to the plan, the hospital is divided into three zones: red, green, and gray. At the emergency entrance, special teams are stationed to receive and categorize the injured.

These measures will alleviate the pressure on emergency departments during peak times, enabling hospitals to accommodate a larger number of casualties and manage operations in an organized manner, contributing to saving more lives.

Medical teams in all government and private hospitals in Lebanon have undergone these training sessions since the outbreak of the Gaza war and the confrontations in the south. 
They are initially prepared, regardless of the existing problems in hospitals due to the economic crisis, such as shortages in medical and nursing equipment and supplies, and financial liquidity.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Hospitals

Attack

Security

