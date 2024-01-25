Israel's Khan Younis strategy raises questions about the line between security and aggression

2024-01-25 | 11:09
Israel's Khan Younis strategy raises questions about the line between security and aggression

Amid escalating fighting in Khan Younis and its surrounding areas, Israel awoke to the horror of the al-Maghazi operation, in which twenty-one soldiers were killed. Consequently, Israeli forces intensified their presence in this region and extended it to vast areas of the Gaza Strip.

Despite warnings from concerned entities about the danger of including what Israel is planning as war crimes, the army announced the commencement of demolishing two thousand eight hundred and fifty Palestinian homes and buildings, along with clearing extensive agricultural lands to prepare a buffer zone ensuring border security and protecting the residents.

The designated area stretches along three hundred and thirty meters and has a depth of six hundred and fifty meters to one kilometer.

Israel imposing the buffer zone despite opposition from various parties, especially Washington, exacerbated the diplomatic crisis involving Benjamin Netanyahu's Tel Aviv with Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. 

Netanyahu, during a meeting with the families of captives, criticized Qatar and the United States, based on an audio leak of him, in the context of the hostage exchange deal, while the Israeli war cabinet continues to devise a plan to isolate the Philadelphi Corridor from the Strip, potentially escalating tensions with Egypt.

While the army does not hide that eliminating Yahya Sinwar is a primary objective in the Khan Younis arena, military officials acknowledge the challenges of combat, particularly with the emergence of suicide bombers on the battlefield, representing a new phase for the Israeli army facing Hamas fighters.

Israeli diplomatic crises also affected Jordan, as the Israeli Ministry of Energy explores the possibility of not renewing the water agreement with Jordan due to statements from officials hostile to Israel, notably the Foreign Minister and Queen Rania.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Khan Younis

Israel

Al-Maghazi

Gaza Strip

Conflict

Buffer Zone

Tel Aviv

Egypt

Qatar

United States

