Houthis claim drone strike on Saudi refinery: Affiliated media

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Thursday claimed a drone attack on an Aramco refinery in southern Saudi Arabia, the group's affiliated news agency Saba reported.



"A military source confirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted an Aramco refinery in the Jizan region using two drones, achieving a precise hit by the grace of God," Saba reported, referring to Houthi forces.



The agency reported that the source said the strike was a response to a Saudi "violation of Yemeni airspace and the country's sovereignty in the Saada and Hajjah governorates."



The source said the Houthis would "respond decisively to any violation of the country's sovereignty or any act of aggression targeting the nation," according to Saba.



AFP