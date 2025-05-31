Israeli drone strike targets Deir al-Zahrani in South Lebanon, killing one

31-05-2025 | 01:34
Israeli drone strike targets Deir al-Zahrani in South Lebanon, killing one
Israeli drone strike targets Deir al-Zahrani in South Lebanon, killing one

An Israeli drone carried out an airstrike early Saturday morning in the town of Deir al-Zahrani, killing a young man identified as M.A.J., according to the National News Agency.

J. (33) was on his way from home at dawn, as he did every day, to perform morning prayers at the mosque in his hometown when the drone targeted his Kia vehicle on the road adjacent to the Deir al-Zahrani–Nabatieh highway near the pedestrian bridge. He was killed instantly.

He was the brother of a fighter who was killed in clashes with Israel in the town of Yohmor al-Shaqif during the 66-day war.

The strike was preceded by Israeli Apache helicopters flying deep into the area’s airspace.

Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
