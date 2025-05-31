News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli drone strike targets Deir al-Zahrani in South Lebanon, killing one
Lebanon News
31-05-2025 | 01:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli drone strike targets Deir al-Zahrani in South Lebanon, killing one
An Israeli drone carried out an airstrike early Saturday morning in the town of Deir al-Zahrani, killing a young man identified as M.A.J., according to the National News Agency.
J. (33) was on his way from home at dawn, as he did every day, to perform morning prayers at the mosque in his hometown when the drone targeted his Kia vehicle on the road adjacent to the Deir al-Zahrani–Nabatieh highway near the pedestrian bridge. He was killed instantly.
He was the brother of a fighter who was killed in clashes with Israel in the town of Yohmor al-Shaqif during the 66-day war.
The strike was preceded by Israeli Apache helicopters flying deep into the area’s airspace.
Lebanon News
Israel
Strike
South Lebanon
Deir al-Zahrani
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-18
Israeli strike kills one on road between Aita al-Shaab and Rmeish in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-18
Israeli strike kills one on road between Aita al-Shaab and Rmeish in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-27
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Halta in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-27
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Halta in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-07
Israeli drone targets destroyed house in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon, injuring one
Lebanon News
2025-05-07
Israeli drone targets destroyed house in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon, injuring one
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-17
Israeli drone strike injures one in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-17
Israeli drone strike injures one in southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Can Lebanon turn olives into economic gold? Sector needs urgent reform
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Can Lebanon turn olives into economic gold? Sector needs urgent reform
0
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-27
Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-27
Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon in two weeks, sources say
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon in two weeks, sources say
0
Middle East News
2025-05-20
Qatar PM defends plane gift to US as 'exchange between two countries'
Middle East News
2025-05-20
Qatar PM defends plane gift to US as 'exchange between two countries'
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
President Aoun meets Starlink official over efforts to expand service to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
President Aoun meets Starlink official over efforts to expand service to Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:17
One killed in armed clash between families in Beirut's Chiyah area
Lebanon News
06:17
One killed in armed clash between families in Beirut's Chiyah area
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
3
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview
4
Lebanon News
10:49
Hezbollah official meets UN coordinator to discuss south Lebanon security
Lebanon News
10:49
Hezbollah official meets UN coordinator to discuss south Lebanon security
5
Lebanon News
09:57
Lebanon announces public sector closure for Eid al-Adha
Lebanon News
09:57
Lebanon announces public sector closure for Eid al-Adha
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Can Lebanon turn olives into economic gold? Sector needs urgent reform
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Can Lebanon turn olives into economic gold? Sector needs urgent reform
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:55
Israel minister says 'we will build Jewish Israeli state' in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:55
Israel minister says 'we will build Jewish Israeli state' in West Bank
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More