Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-31 | 11:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon&#39;s sector
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector

Report by Nada Andraous, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
 
From Naqoura to Shebaa, a map reveals the devastation of 55 towns and villages within a 5 to 7 km range along the southern border caused by Israel's burning of more than 2000 hectares of Lebanon's forest and agricultural lands, spanning up to 6000 hectares with environmental and material damages.

The ongoing fires and internationally prohibited white phosphorus attacks have exceeded 618 incidents. These attacks have targeted the affected areas' productive, agricultural, and industrial sectors.

The most affected sector is tobacco cultivation, constituting 55% of Lebanon's overall tobacco production. Half of the tobacco farmers come from villages stretching from Naqoura to Shebaa. This region supplies 55% of Lebanon's tobacco production.

Since Southern Lebanese tobacco is among the finest and most expensive, its annual export of 5 million kilograms generates $30 million. The regions in conflict contribute between two and two and a half million kilograms, accounting for at least $12 million of the $30 million in Regie's export revenues.

Regie and the Lebanese economy will lose $12 million in 2024 if the war persists, preventing land preparation and nurseries in the conflict zones for the upcoming cultivation season in March.

The olive sector, the second-largest productive sector, has suffered more losses.

Over 50,000 mature olive trees, ranging from 24 to 250 years old and highly productive, have been destroyed. This comprises over 35% of the targeted lands, contributing 18% to the local market's oil and olive production and 22% to the volume of Lebanese olive oil exports, generating revenues of at least $1.2 million from the conflict zones alone.

In these areas, 8200 farmers work in this sector, with 28 factories established since the liberation in 2000, six of which have been targeted so far.

Due to the extensive burning of forests and orchards, other affected food industries in the South include citrus fruits, fruits, and other crops spread across 7500 hectares.

This sector produces 170,000 tons of various citrus fruits in Lebanon, with the South alone contributing 135,000 tons. The Southern revenues amount to $16.25 million out of the $22.5 million generated annually in Lebanon, reflecting a 60% decline in export revenues.

Most concerning is the Environment Ministry's examination of soil samples from eight southern sites targeted by Israeli phosphorus attacks, revealing high phosphorus levels. 

This affects the soil's agriculture suitability, requiring several years of cleaning to make it suitable for cultivation, further increasing losses in the Southern productive sectors for years to come.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Environmental

Economic

Impact

Israeli

Attacks

Devastation

South

Lebanon

Sector

LBCI Next
Behind-the-scenes plan: Israeli government crafting Gaza's post-war scenario
Quintet Ambassadors Coordinate on Lebanese Presidential Election
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-25

Impact of Conflict: Devastation and Economic Losses in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-29

Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-21

Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-21

Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Al Mawasi area: The alarming reality of Israel's displacement 'safe zone'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Crisis in the Red Sea: Impact on global trade and economic realignment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-21

Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:54

Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector

LBCI
World News
2024-01-19

Ukrainian drone sets oil depot on fire in Russia's Bryansk region

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-16

HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:00

From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact

LBCI
Middle East News
03:21

Intensifying attacks surround PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:54

Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector

LBCI
Middle East News
01:45

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah says it suspends attacks on US forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More