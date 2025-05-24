News
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam: Government to begin preparations for 2026 parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
24-05-2025 | 14:01
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam: Government to begin preparations for 2026 parliamentary elections
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that the Lebanese government will begin preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections, drawing on the lessons learned from the recently concluded municipal and mukhtar polls.
Speaking after the close of polling stations, Salam expressed satisfaction with how the electoral process unfolded, acknowledging that each round helps address and improve past shortcomings.
He also reaffirmed Lebanon's unwavering demand for the release of Lebanese detainees and the complete Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory.
On reconstruction efforts, Salam stated that the government is actively working with the World Bank and donor agencies to secure necessary funding and is continuing outreach to friendly nations to increase aid and support.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
PM
Nawaf Salam
Government
Preparations
Parliamentary
Elections
