Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam: Government to begin preparations for 2026 parliamentary elections

Lebanon News
24-05-2025 | 14:01
High views
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam: Government to begin preparations for 2026 parliamentary elections
0min
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam: Government to begin preparations for 2026 parliamentary elections

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that the Lebanese government will begin preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections, drawing on the lessons learned from the recently concluded municipal and mukhtar polls.

Speaking after the close of polling stations, Salam expressed satisfaction with how the electoral process unfolded, acknowledging that each round helps address and improve past shortcomings.

He also reaffirmed Lebanon's unwavering demand for the release of Lebanese detainees and the complete Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory.

On reconstruction efforts, Salam stated that the government is actively working with the World Bank and donor agencies to secure necessary funding and is continuing outreach to friendly nations to increase aid and support.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

PM

Nawaf Salam

Government

Preparations

Parliamentary

Elections

Lebanon's President Aoun casts his vote in his hometown
Hezbollah slams chants targeting PM Salam at stadium, calls for restraint amid Israeli attacks
