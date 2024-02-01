Israeli Cabinet Divided Over Prisoner Exchange Deal with Palestinians

After long hours of discussion within the Israeli cabinet on Wednesday night to deliberate the nine clauses of the prisoner exchange deal proposed by Mossad chief David Barnea, Israelis have divided into three fronts regarding its main provisions.

A majority of the population, along with the opposition, supports the implementation of the deal, particularly advocating for the release of Palestinian prisoners.



At the forefront are the parties of the government coalition, rejecting a ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

The third front, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, oscillates between the two suggestions.



Netanyahu explicitly addressed his stance in a meeting with the families of prisoners, expressing their dissatisfaction with his unfulfilled promises. He later clarified that he would not allow the crossing of red lines through this deal, particularly concerning the Gaza conflict.

The expected deal, which will be approved during the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Israel, includes, at its core, the release of thirty-five Israeli prisoners, including the elderly and women, in exchange for a thirty-five-day ceasefire. As for the equation of releasing Palestinian prisoners, information discrepancies exist, but at least one account mentions one hundred Palestinian prisoners for each Israeli prisoner.



Another disputed clause revolves around the ceasefire expectations, anticipating an inability to return to fighting in Gaza after a thirty-five-day period, which could extend for another seven days to agree on the second phase.



On the other side, security agencies are exploring the possibility of a prolonged ceasefire in Gaza. If Hezbollah decides to cease fire, Israel will also have to stop shelling Lebanon, a matter Israel must resolve before initiating the prisoner exchange deal.



In a move indicating some change in Israel's policy towards the Gaza war, Tel Aviv and Cairo revealed semi-agreements regarding the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphia Corridor.



Israel commits not to launch a military operation in Rafah as long as there is a large number of displaced persons. In the Philadelphia Corridor, they agreed on the presence of the Israeli army for a specified period, with the installation of technological means and the construction of an underground barrier to separate the sector from Sinai and eliminate what Israel claims are tunnels.



The project will be funded by a Gulf state, the name of which is currently undisclosed. While the parties have not reached a final agreement, efforts are underway to make progress on this issue as a positive step towards the day after the Gaza war.