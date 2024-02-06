Rising Cancer Cases: Global Trends and Implications for Lebanon

Twenty million cancer cases were recorded worldwide in 2022.

This number is expected to rise to 35 million by the year 2050, an increase of 77 percent.

What are the reasons that will nearly double the number of cancer patients worldwide?

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the main reasons for the increase are:

- Smoking in all its forms

- Alcohol consumption

- Obesity

- Air pollution

These factors not only affect the spread of cancer.

Aging, extensive exposure to advanced technological devices, the increase in the world's population, which puts pressure on healthcare systems, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), also contribute.

So, how do these figures reflect in Lebanon?

Among the most common types of cancer worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, are breast cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer, and prostate cancer.

Cervical cancer represents the most common type of cancer in 23 countries.

How can we detect the disease early, or even reduce the risk of infection?

Despite its severity, cancer can be overcome through early detection or preventive measures such as vaccination for cervical cancer, mainly caused by a virus. However, the most important factor remains prevention by adopting a healthy lifestyle and avoiding causative factors... and the decision is in your hands.